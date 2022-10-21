Microsoft Roadmap Reveals Android 13 Will Bring These Features To Windows 11
One of the biggest features of the Windows 11 2022 Update was the addition of Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). This unlocked the capability of using Android apps somewhat natively on Windows 11 devices, very much like Windows Subsystem for Linux. Microsoft seems to be going all in on Android, because Android 13 is on the future roadmap for implementation.
The features of WSA provide some fun and cool functionality. The biggest benefit is the ability to natively run Android Apps that Windows may not necessarily get access to. Technically, the world's largest gaming market is mobile, so why wouldn't Microsoft want to take a small slice of that pie? Why not have these people do so through Windows while they're at it?
Microsoft partnered with Amazon to implement the feature so users can only access the relatively limited Amazon App Store by default. There are some limited ways to try to get the Google Play store on your WSA install, but most of the time it is risky business.
Android 13 is the biggest ticket item for the planned updates to WSA, and it will bring several useful functionalities. Features like File Transfer will allow you to transfer files to and from the Android Subsystem. Shortcuts will allow users to jump straight into an app instead of loading up the WSA first. Picture-in-picture is likely a feature which will allow you to view multiple apps simultaneously. Lastly, local network access is planned to be enabled by default. While technically possible with some fiddling, having local network access is also pretty useful for the file transfer feature.
Android 13 will be available in preview builds soon, and Microsoft's recommendation if you want to be an early adopter is to enroll in the Windows Insider Program, and the Preview Program for WSA.