Microsoft Pres Says Milk Is More Regulated Than AI, Satya Nadella Urges An Emergency Brake

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, stresses the need for global regulation over frontier AI - Image: Microsoft

For one, Microsoft has issued a series of blunt warnings regarding the urgent need for global AI safety frameworks and technical kill switches. Speaking on the BBC's Big Boss podcast, Microsoft President Brad Smith pointed out the absurdity of current regulatory oversight by noting that household appliances are far more strictly monitored than super intelligence. Smith said that every carton of milk in the grocery store and even standard washing machines are subject to rigorous safety rules and formal inspections, whereas advanced AI models face few equivalent mandatory standards.





Highlighting autonomous AI agents as both a tool and a weapon, Smith urged governments to mandate outside evaluators to inspect models before public release, legally require companies to notify victims if rogue AI agents breach their systems, and institute robust safety brakes on autonomous tech.





Natya Nadella, CEO at Microsoft, mirrors the same call as Smith - Image: Microsoft



Echoing these concerns, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has similarly stressed that AI models require "an emergency brake" to prevent autonomous systems from acting unpredictably or causing widespread harm. In recent statements across multiple platforms, Nadella emphasized that as AI shifts from passive assistance to agentic systems capable of executing complex actions, safeguards must be baked into the core framework. Nadella stresses that self-regulation alone is insufficient, calling instead for strict alignment protocols, transparent evaluation benchmarks, and mechanical or software-level kill switches that allow human operators to immediately halt autonomous agents when anomalies or safety risks occur.





"Setting aside the hard problem of alignment, we need to start with an engineering approach to containment and governance. We need to surround non-deterministic models with strong, deterministic system design, human controls, and reliable operating procedures, and establish industry standards where existing ones are insufficient," Nadella stated in a recent blog post