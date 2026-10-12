Microsoft Pres Says Milk Is More Regulated Than AI, Satya Nadella Urges An Emergency Brake
by
Aaron Leong
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Monday, October 12, 2026, 11:15 AM EDT
As artificial intelligence... oh sorry, super intelligence, grows exponentially in capability and autonomy, some tech leaders are sounding alarms about the striking lack of government regulation compared to things like milk and aircraft.
For one, Microsoft has issued a series of blunt warnings regarding the urgent need for global AI safety frameworks and technical kill switches. Speaking on the BBC's Big Boss podcast, Microsoft President Brad Smith pointed out the absurdity of current regulatory oversight by noting that household appliances are far more strictly monitored than super intelligence. Smith said that every carton of milk in the grocery store and even standard washing machines are subject to rigorous safety rules and formal inspections, whereas advanced AI models face few equivalent mandatory standards.
Highlighting autonomous AI agents as both a tool and a weapon, Smith urged governments to mandate outside evaluators to inspect models before public release, legally require companies to notify victims if rogue AI agents breach their systems, and institute robust safety brakes on autonomous tech.
Echoing these concerns, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has similarly stressed that AI models require "an emergency brake" to prevent autonomous systems from acting unpredictably or causing widespread harm. In recent statements across multiple platforms, Nadella emphasized that as AI shifts from passive assistance to agentic systems capable of executing complex actions, safeguards must be baked into the core framework. Nadella stresses that self-regulation alone is insufficient, calling instead for strict alignment protocols, transparent evaluation benchmarks, and mechanical or software-level kill switches that allow human operators to immediately halt autonomous agents when anomalies or safety risks occur.
"Setting aside the hard problem of alignment, we need to start with an engineering approach to containment and governance. We need to surround non-deterministic models with strong, deterministic system design, human controls, and reliable operating procedures, and establish industry standards where existing ones are insufficient," Nadella stated in a recent blog post.
Microsoft's stance no doubt butts heads with the White House that recently introduced an Accord on Super Intelligence encouraging top AI labs to work with independent auditors, all in the name of helping the U.S. maintain its technological dominance without imposing heavy regulatory control. This market-driven approach has prompted Microsoft to look overseas for leadership in technical governance. Smith pointed to the UK as an early pioneer in government-led safety initiatives, praising the work of the UK AI Security Institute, which was established to independently benchmark and evaluate model safety.
This is in contrast to major AI developers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, that have expressed willingness to participate in safety audits, but the potential problem with self-regulation is that it offers little recourse against irresponsible actors who skip safety checks entirely.