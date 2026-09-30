Trump Order Renames AI To Super Intelligence As Tech Leaders Agree To Self-Police
A White House gathering brought nearly two dozen tech big wigs included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Google's Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA head Jensen Huang, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Palantir CEO Alex Karp. Against a backdrop of mounting public anxiety and recent warnings from top researchers regarding catastrophic risks associated with frontier AI, the administration doubled down on its commitment to market-driven innovation over mandated restrictions.
One of the primary focuses of the event was the unveiling of the White House Accord on Super Intelligence (SI). The non-binding document establishes a four-tier framework focused on internal monitoring and voluntary safety checks. Under the pact, companies developing cutting-edge models commit to adopting multi-layered internal controls, performing routine system stress tests, and employing independent, third-party evaluators to audit emerging capabilities. To preserve accountability, audit results will be routed directly to independent oversight committees housed within each company's board of directors that bypass internal corporate leadership.
Expectedly, this double-barreled announcement has immediately drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers and policy experts. Critics pointed to recent public polling indicating strong bipartisan public support for mandatory federal oversight and legally binding guardrails. The same group also argue that rebranding the technology while entrusting private conglomerates to police their own safety measures abdicates governmental responsibility. Industry proponents, however, lauded the accord as a flexible balance that keeps guardrails adaptable while allowing American innovation to advance without bureaucratic red tape.