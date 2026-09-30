Trump Order Renames AI To Super Intelligence As Tech Leaders Agree To Self-Police

Forget AI, SI is the future - Image: The White House

Speaking to reporters (minus the banned ones, of course) on the White House driveway alongside several executives, Trump praised the agreement as a milestone for the industry. Characterizing the two-page document as a "morally binding" pact rather than legally enforceable, the president described the voluntary framework as acting "almost like a constitution" that relies on the industry to police itself. Trump emphasized that self-policing remains the most effective path to preserving American technological dominance, warning that strict regulatory burdens or mandatory federal licensing requirements could jeopardize the nation's competitive edge against rivals such as China.





Major tech companies have agreed to self-police AI development - Image: DogeDesigner via X

