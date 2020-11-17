Microsoft Announces Pluton CPU Security Chip With Backing From AMD, Intel, And Qualcomm





As the cybersecurity landscape evolves, so do the skilled attackers at every turn. Protecting devices from threats becomes a cat and mouse game, and there is always a new attack on the horizon. Security chips built into computers have tried to slow the attacks, such as Apple’s T2 chip, but even it has its flaws . Now, Microsoft is looking to build hardened security directly into the CPU while being isolated from the system. They have adapted this new system, named the Microsoft Pluton processor, from technology created from Xbox and Azure Sphere, so end-users will be more secure than ever.





Hardware and software meet at the core of the computer, the CPU. Suppose security was built into the CPU at this intersection. In that case, it could “eliminate entire vectors of attack” and “make it significantly more difficult for attackers to hide beneath the operating system.” Moreover, it can help prevent physical attacks, credential and encryption key theft, and help recover from bugs in software.