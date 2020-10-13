Researchers Demonstrate Apple T2 Security Chip Root Access Vulnerability Via USB-C Port





Last week, a security researcher team claimed Apple ’s T2 security chip onboard many Macs was vulnerable to an exploit that could not be patched. This exploit would give an attacker full root access and kernel execution privileges. Now, another group has showcased a real-world method of this attack over USB-C

In another video, they show the firmware's modification to change the boot logo for the device. All of this was performed with a device the team will sell for $49.99 starting in November for “experimenting.”

While this issue can be a concern for the average user, you can avoid problems by not leaving your devices accessible by unsavory individuals. It will be interesting to see if Apple has a response to these revelations. In any case, keep an eye on HotHardware for updates on the situation as they develop.