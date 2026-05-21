CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Mitigates Dangerous YellowKey Tool That Breaks BitLocker

by Chris HarperThursday, May 21, 2026, 02:25 PM EDT
hero bitlocker
A few week back, aggrieved cybersecurity researcher Nightmare-Eclipse released a pair of Windows exploits dubbed YellowKey and GreenPlasma, following his reveal of three Windows Defender-related zero-days last month. GreenPlasma relates to an elevation of privilege vulnerability, but was released in an incomplete form that required extensive know-how to properly leverage the exploit. YellowKey exposed a glaring security hole in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) that can be used to bypass BitLocker entirely, and both exploits remain unpatched.

Microsoft, however, has found a way to somewhat mitigate YellowKey, but it may require some manual tweaking from BitLocker users. Microsoft also states that it will patch the vulnerability at some point. For now though, Microsoft claims the best way to mitigate against YellowKey is to configure BitLocker to require both TPM and a PIN or to remove AutoFSTX.exe from BootExecute on WinRE. Existing BitLocker users who already have their systems secured with a PIN number need not worry about exploitation from YellowKey, but others should follow Microsoft's official instructions and run the mitigation script to fix the problem.

content yellowkey

Per LevelBlue's coverage of the Nightmare-Eclipse suite of vulnerabilities, the bulk of them remain unpatched. Of the original three Windows Defender zero days released by Nightmare-Eclipse, only BlueHammer is patched, with RedSun and UnDefend remaining unpatched. While a mitigation now exists for YellowKey, GreenPlasma remains unpatched, and could feasibly be built into a functional exploit by a skilled attacker. LevelBlue also recommends disabling USB booting to fully protect against YellowKey and deploying Attack Surface Reduction (ASR) rules to disrupt staging behavior from Nightmare-Eclipse's various exploits, among other precautionary measures.

While Microsoft appears to be making great strides to improve some feature and optimize the performance of Windows 11, it has been hit wit a number of high-profile security issues as of late. To be fair to Microsoft, exploiting these issues requires either direct hardware access or remote access through already-compromised credentials, like a stolen VPN account. For the majority of users who haven't had their devices stolen, there's little reason for concern about any of these exploits.
Tags:  Microsoft, security, vulnerability, Windows Server, BitLocker, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use