Microsoft Boldly Outs DirectX 12_2 Feature Support For AMD Big Navi, Intel Xe-HPG And Qualcomm GPUs





Since the early 2000s, the DirectX API has been the primary go-between for game engines on the Windows platform and the hardware that drives them. Now, with a new DirectX update added earlier today, Microsoft has seemingly officially outed feature-level support for the RDNA2 -baesd line of GPUs from AMD, Xe-HPG discrete GPUs from Intel, as well as future generation Snapdragon mobile platform GPU engines from Qualcomm.





There are some cool graphics features on the market today, and as such, the folks on the DirectX team want to separate them into their own distinct category. Subsequently, they are adding a feature level with the rendering techniques seen above while touting these “big-ticket items” for feature level 12_2:

• DirectX raytracing

• Mesh shaders

• Variable rate shading

• Sampler feedback











All-in-all, these are some impressive features for DirectX, but we have known about them for a while. The bigger news comes in the fine print, though. If we scroll down a bit into the “Q&A”, we will find the following stated very specifically by Microsoft:





Q: Which hardware platforms will support feature level 12_2?



A: We’re absolutely pleased to inform that:

Feature level 12_2 is supported on NVIDIA GeForce RTX and NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs.

AMD’s upcoming RDNA 2 architecture-based GPUs will include full feature level 12_2 support.

Intel’s roadmap includes discrete GPUs that will empower developers to take full advantage of Feature Level 12_2.

Microsoft is collaborating with Qualcomm to bring the benefits of DirectX feature level 12_2 to Snapdragon platforms. The powerful new capabilities in feature level 12_2 represent exciting new possibilities for game and application developers.





If we look at the underlined and emboldened items, this statement boldly confirms that AMD’s next RDNA2 GPUs, Intel’s Xe-HPG discrete GPU(s), and Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform will all have support for feature level 12_2. If you still aren’t on the same page with us, this means the next AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm products (which have not even been announced formally yet) will be able to utilize those big-ticket rendering techniques that are detailed above. At first pass, it's impressive that all of these major silicon players will be catching up to NVIDIA's GPUs that already support this full feature set. Secondly, it is somewhat surprising that Microsoft is letting the cat out of the bag this way. With having such big name partners, one might expect Microsoft keep quiet about upcoming products, but that just is not the case.







At the end of the day, it is interesting that Microsoft is making confirmations like this. Typically, there's a bit more protocol observed in releases like this but that apparently doesn't seem to be the case this time. Dropping details like this is exciting for us, though, as it gives a slight glimpse into the future of next generation GPUs for gaming to come. Let us know what you think of this seemingly strategic Microsoft leak, and if you are a little more excited for the future of GPU competition. Also, stay tuned to HotHardware for any followup news on this DirectX update.

