Microsoft Ends This Decades-Old Offline Activation Method For Windows





Indeed, the "slui 4" command has up until now been served PC builders, privacy advocates, and IT administrators well since the days of XP. It allowed users to activate a software license by calling an automated hotline and exchanging long strings of numeric codes without ever connecting the computer to the internet. This was particularly crucial for air-gapped /high-security systems such as in research labs or manufacturing plants where network isolation is a security requirement. Instead, administrators are now required to have a browser and internet connection to register any Windows and Office license.





Anyone calling the activation hotline today will receive this message: "Support for product activation has moved online. For the fastest and most convenient way to activate your product, please visit our online product activation portal at aka.ms/aoh."





Window online activation portal



Critics argue that this silent killing of a legacy feature ignores the needs of specialized sectors, with some pointing out that requiring a web portal for activation introduces new risks into secure workflows. If an environment prohibits smartphones or networked devices, admins are now left with a challenge to legally license their machines.





Despite Microsoft's own support documentation still listing phone activation as a valid path, make no mistake, the phone-in service has gone the way of the dodo as of December 3 last year.