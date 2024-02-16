Microsoft Hypes A Huge Leap In Compute Horsepower For Next-Gen Xbox Console





Reports of the Xbox console's demise have not only been exaggerated, they're flat out wrong. If there was any doubt that the Microsoft still intends on releasing future generation consoles , it was put to rest in a recent podcast in which Xbox president Sarah Bond put gamers on notice: the next-gen Xbox will deliver "the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation."





The comment came as part of a broader discussion on Microsoft's future plans for its Xbox IP in general. Along with Phil Spencer (head of Xbox) and Matt Booty (head of Microsoft Studios), the trio talked about porting four exclusive games to other consoles (namely the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5), releasing Activision Blizzard titles on Xbox Games Pass starting with Diablo IV, and several other topics.





What stood out, however, is confirmation that the Xbox Series X|S will not be Microsoft's last foray into the land of console hardware.









Bond noted that console hardware is where gamers "get the most flagship seminal experience of Xbox," and that consoles provide a target for developers to invest their efforts into.







"We’ve got more to come. There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday, and we’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. And what we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building," Bond said.





Spencer elaborated on this a bit in an interview with The Verge, suggesting that Microsoft has multiple hardware releases up its sleeve.





"We’ll talk about things that are coming up. I will say I’m very proud of the work that the hardware team is doing, not only for this year, but also into the future," Spencer said. "[We’re] really thinking about creating hardware that sells to gamers because of the unique aspects of the hardware. It’s kind of an unleashing of the creative capability of our hardware team that I’m really excited about."





That might include a mid-gen refresh, as some leaked FTC documents seemingly revealed just a few months ago. When pressed, Spencer laughingly joked, "I don't know about any leaks. I don't know what you're talking about." So make of that what you will.





It was also pointed out that Spencer has been 'liking' a lot of X/Twitter posts related to handheld gaming, which Spencer admitted to being a "big fan" of, though he also said Microsoft has nothing to announce in that regard. Whether that changes, we'll have to wait and see. Either way, despite being outsold 3-to-1 by the PS5 last year, there will be a next-gen Xbox at some point.

