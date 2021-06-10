Microsoft Triggers Windows 11 Fever With Bizarre Droning 11-Minute Teaser Video





The next generation of Windows is coming on June 24, and Microsoft has become just a little more forthcoming about the operating system. Earlier this month, it prodded us with a new Windows background, with the light shining through the "window" appearing to cast an outline that looks like the number 11.

Today, Microsoft is pushing the 11 theme again in the oddest way. It uploaded a new video to YouTube that is 11 minutes long. According to Microsoft, what you're hearing are several Windows startup sounds slowed down by 4,000 percent.

"Having trouble relaxing because you're too excited for the June 24th Microsoft Event," Microsoft asks in the YouTube video description. "Take a slow trip down memory lane with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds slowed down to a meditative 4,000% reduced speed."

Given the "11" window outline, this 11-minute video, and the fact that Microsoft's Windows event later this month is scheduled for 11 am EST, we have the strong suspicion that Microsoft is maybe, possibly, perhaps hinting at Windows 11.

"Soon, we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I have been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I'm incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last month.

While Microsoft has abandoned its standalone Windows 10X operating system, the company plans to incorporate many of its features into the mainline Windows 11 operating system. This will be further augmented by Microsoft's Sun Valley UI design overall, which the company has tasked with "reinvigorating and modernizing the Windows desktop experience."

It's rumored that the Windows 11 launch will coincide with the arrival of Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake family of Core processors. As a result, Windows 11 is expected to feature optimizations specifically designed to take advantage of this new hybrid CPU architecture.

Windows 11 will represent the most significant revamp of Microsoft's consumer operating system in nearly six years, so we're eager to see what's in store for users. We'd also like to know what you'd like to see changed, removed, or added to Windows 11 to make your computing experience more productive. Be sure to check out our previous Window 11 story to add your thoughts and opinions on that subject.