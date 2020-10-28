Microsoft Edge To Force-Load On Some Websites For Diehard Internet Explorer Users









Zdnet’s Catalin Cimpanu reports that over 1,156 websites will no longer work in IE after Microsoft Edge update 87 coming next month. This is due to a newly included DLL called ie_to_edge_bho.dll, which is just a plugin for IE. It will be loaded each time Internet Explorer is loaded and will check URLs against the list to see if they are blacklisted. If it finds they are blacklisted, the site will get kicked over to Microsoft Edge and let the user know that IE is on the way out. This list of sites is managed by Microsoft Engineers and hides within the Microsoft Edge folder if you want to look after the update. The specific paths are as follows:

C:\Program Files\Microsoft\Edge\Application\[VERSION]\BHO\

C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\[VERSION]\BHO\





(Edge Image Courtesy of ZDNet)

