Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Closed Beta Signups Start, Here Are The Hardware Requirements

Flying over real-life locations in a highly detailed cockpit has made Microsoft Flight Simulator one of the most scenic and gorgeous games this year. Since before the game’s launch, players have been requesting a VR mode, and they are finally getting it. Microsoft has outlined the beta phase for VR in Microsoft Flight Sim (MSFS), so we will share it with you.

You must own the sim

Have a VR headset (WMR HMDs Phase 1, Additional Headsets Phase 2)

Be a registered Insider

Submit your DxDiag

Agree to and adhere to the NDA

Meet the minimum specifications





The minimum specs are a big deal here. MSFS is not the snappiest game in great conditions (and it does not have to be), but it could be rough for some people in VR. Though they may be a little low, Microsoft is recommending these specifications for the VR test:

OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update – 1909)

DirectX: DirectX 11

CPU: Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 150 GB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps