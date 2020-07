Here Are All The Aircraft And Airports Featured In Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most anticipated games for PC gamers landing in 2020. The game is notable for relying on actual software in the simulation that pilots use in the real world along with real-time traffic, among other things. The game comes in three different versions and will have 30 different aircraft and 40 highly-detailed airports.

Simulation fans may have been wondering which airports and aircraft will be included in the game, depending on the version purchased. The complete list of aircraft included in the game are as follows (in alphabetical order):

747-8 Intercontinental – Boeing

787-10 Dreamliner – Boeing

A320neo – Airbus

Beechcraft Baron G58 – Textron

Beechcraft Bonanza 636 – Textron

Beechcraft King Air 350i – Textron

CAP 10 – Robin Aircraft

Cessna 152 – Textron

Cessna 152 Aerobat – Textron

Cessna 172 Skyhawk – Textron

Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000) – Textron

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX – Textron

Cessna Citation CJ4 – Textron

Cessna Citation Longitude – Textron

DA40 NG – Diamond Aircraft

DA40-TDI – Diamond Aircraft

DA62 – Diamond Aircraft

DR400-100 Cadet – Robin Aircraft

DV20 – Diamond Aircraft

EXTRA 330LT – EXTRA

Flight Design CTSL – Flight Design

ICON A5 – Icon Aircraft

Pitts Special S2S – Aviat

Savage Cub – Zlin Aviation

Shock Ultra – Zlin Aviation

SR22 – Cirrus Aircraft

TBM 930 – Daher

Virus SW 121 – Pipistrel

VL-3 – JMB Aircraft

XCub – CubCrafters

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas (Spain)

Amsterdam Aiport Schipol (Netherlands)

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (USA)

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Canada)

Bugalaga Airstrip (CAMA) (Indonesia)

Cairo International Airport (Egypt)

Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)

Chagual Airport (Peru)

Courchevel Altiport (France)

Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport (Portugal)

Denver International Airport (USA)

Donegal Airport (Ireland)

Dubai International Airport (UAE)

Entebbe International Airport (Uganda)

Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

Gibraltar International Airport (UK)

Gustaf III Airport (France)

Haneda Airport (Japan)

Heathrow Airport (UK)

Innsbruck Airport (Austria)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (USA)

Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (Dutch Saba)

Los Angeles International Airport (USA)

Mariscal Sucre International Airport (Ecuador)

Nanwalek Airport (USA)

O’Hare International Airport (USA)

Orlando International Airport (USA)

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France)

Paro International Airport (Bhutan)

Queenstown Airport (New Zealand)

Rio de Janeiro-Antonio Carlos Jobim/Gaelao Int’l Aiport (Brazil)

San Francisco International Airport (USA)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (USA)

Sedona Airport (USA)

Sirena Aerodrome (Costa Rica)

Stewart Airport (Canada)

Sydney Airport (Australia)

Telluride Regional Airport (USA)

Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Nepal)

Toncontin International Airport (Honduras)

Remember that not all aircraft are included in all versions of the game. To get all the aircraft, you have to purchase the Premium version of the game, aircraft that come with each version are listed in the image above. As for the airports in the game, there are 40 and they are as follows, in alphabetical order:All of these airports promise accurate detail down to buildings and runway markings. As with the aircraft, not all airports are included with all three versions of the game, airports featured in each game version are in the image above. The premium version is required to get all airports and aircraft. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is going to be an incredibly realistic game, and recently leaked gameplay footage certainly showed impressive graphics.