Microsoft Engineer Declares Era Of Typing Code Is 'Absolutely Over'

David Fowler, Microsoft Distinguished Engineer, just said that typing code is over - Image: Microsoft

A Microsoft Distinguished Engineer is claiming that typing code is effectively dead thanks to artificial intelligence. No, that doesn't mean that developers are about to go extinct, it's just that AI will take over the boring part of manually coding and building line by line, allowing humans to focus on the software engineering part.

Typing code is absolutely over. — David Fowler (@davidfowl) September 3, 2026

The declaration comes from David Fowler, an 18-year Microsoft veteran who co-created SignalR, founded key components of .NET like Kudu and NuGet, and currently leads development on .NET Aspire. Taking to X, Fowler simply wrote: "Typing code is absolutely over."





Fowler’s declaration reflects an architectural evolution inside Microsoft, where tools like Aspire and developer-focused initiatives like Project Zenith are being rebuilt to center on AI agents capable of handling more complex software workflows. In fact, Microsoft executive leadership previously confirmed that 20-30% of the company's internal codebase is generated by AI models. That reliance has expanded significantly into core system maintenance, with agents routinely used to parse vulnerabilities, write security patches, and compile software fixes directly into Windows 11 updates.





It must be said that all of this does not signify the death of software engineering itself, but rather a transformation in where human effort is directed. Because AI models render raw code cheap and instantaneous to generate, human engineers are moving up the abstraction stack to focus on higher-level system architecture, performance tuning, hardware orchestration, native API integration, and security verification. Modern engineering workflows increasingly treat generated code as an untrusted black box, requiring developers to spend their time designing robust unit testing suites, supervising agent outputs , and ensuring complex systems fit together safely.





Copilot coding agents within Windows Projects - Image: Microsoft



One can already see Microsoft aligning developer tools and hardware ecosystems around this new reality. The company recently unveiled developer-focused Windows 11 setups tailored specifically for heavy local AI execution, requiring massive hardware baselines like 64 GB of RAM for processing complex workflows. In this context, the keyboard is no longer the main interface for software creation, but becoming a steering wheel for guiding AI agents.



