Microsoft Edge Browser Tab And History Syncing Is Finally Rolling Out To All Users

If you have not given it a test drive yet, Microsoft's retooled Edge browser is pretty good. As it should be, considering it is based on Chromium, the same underlying platform that power's Google's own Chrome browser. Edge also just got a little bit better, because the public version can now sync tabs, bookmarks, and your browsing history across multiple devices.





Microsoft is not exactly blazing a new trail here. Syncing is supported on all the major browsers, including Chrome, Firefox , and Safari. But until now, the ability to sync settings across multiple PCs was absent from Edge, at least to the general public. Insiders testing pre-release builds have had access to the feature for a few months now.





"When you sign in to Microsoft Edge and turn on sync, you can easily browse the web from any of your devices, keep your favorites organized, and always pick up right where you left off," Microsoft explains





This is not turned on by default. Enabling it is easy, though. If you are signed into your Microsoft account, just click or tap your profile photo in the upper-right corner and click or tap the Turn on sync button. For more control, click/tap your profile photo, click/tap Manage profile settings, then click on the Sync option to fine-tune the experience.





Microsoft provides toggle switches for several syncing options, including Favorites, Settings, Addresses and more, Passwords, History, Open tabs, Extensions, and Collections.





What if you do not want to sync your browser history all of the time, just some of the time? In that case, you can click on your profile photo and choose Browse as guest, which keeps your browsing data separate from the profiles on whatever device you are using. Note that this is different than private browsing mode (called InPrivate in Edge).





You can also setup different profiles, which is particularly handy if different people use the same device. In those cases, each person can have their own set of custom settings.

