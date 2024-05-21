Microsoft Copilot+ Laptops From Dell, HP, Lenovo And More Are Up For Preorder At Best Buy





A new era of computing on Windows is getting under way with the launch of Microsoft's Copilot+ initiative, starting with a whole bunch of laptop designs built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms. Based on Arm, these laptops promise extended battery life compared to most x86 machines, along with AI capabilities powered by an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) delivering 40+ trillion operations per second (TOPS). The first laptops as part of this initiative are available to preorder starting at $999.99.





Microsoft's 13.8-inch Surface Laptop, a Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus on board—it's available to preorder for $999.99 at Best Buy. Looking at the specs, it's a decently-equipped laptop for the money with a touchscreen display (2304x1536 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness), 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM (twice as much as the baseline for Apple's MacBook Air and Pro laptops), and 256GB of PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD storage).





Other notable features include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, two USB4 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface connect port, and up to 20 hours of battery life (local video playback, or up to 13 hours of active web usage).













Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x is available to preorder for $1,199.99 at Best Buy and ups the ante with a 14.5-inch OLED touchscreen display (2944x1840 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits brightness), Snapdragon X Elite processor, and 512GB of SSD storage. It doesn't cost a whole lot to step up to a system with a bit more to offer. For example,is available to preorder forand ups the ante with a 14.5-inch OLED touchscreen display (2944x1840 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits brightness), Snapdragon X Elite processor, and 512GB of SSD storage.





That's a pretty nice haul for $200 more. Other specs include 16GB of RAM, three USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, Dolby Atmos audio, and some other odds and ends packed into a thin (0.59 inches) and light (just over 2.8 pounds) Cosmic Blue chassis.





As to the underlying processor, the Snapdragon X Elite features a couple of additional Oryon CPU cores compared to the Snapdragon X Plus (12 versus 10). The version inside this laptop (X1E-78-100) clocks up to 3.4GHz and is paired with an Adreno GPU offering up to 3.8 TFLOPS of performance.













Inspiron 14 Plus that's up for preorder for $1,099.99 at Best Buy. This one sports a 14-inch touchscreen display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness. Dell is getting in on the Copilot+ action as well with a couple of models, one of which is itsthat's up for preorder for. This one sports a 14-inch touchscreen display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness.





It's powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, packaged in a chassis that measures 0.66 inches thin and weighing 3.17 pounds. According to Dell, you can expect up to 15 hours of battery life out of this laptop.





Here are a few more Copilot+ PCs that are up for preorder...