Microsoft Asks PlayStation 5 Devs Why They're Not Making Games For Xbox
Xbox is hoping that this pivot will lead to a better ecosystem for developers, with Dr. Deborah Hendersen, Principal User Researcher for Xbox, saying that "It will help us figure out both what to build and how to build things well." Ultimately, it’s about “giving game developers what they need to feel empowered and supported by Xbox."
However, the Xbox team is looking to learn more than just what improvements can be made to the software tools they provide to developers currently working on games for its platform. It’s also hoping to hear from studios that have avoided the Xbox in favor of competitive platforms. “If you aren't on Xbox, we'd love to know why. And honestly, if you are using our competitor's products, you probably have a great perspective we could learn from," said Dr. Henderson.
It’s great to see the Xbox team taking the initiative to get a better understanding of the issues developers face while making games for its platform. It definitely feels like a necessary change as several indie developers, as well as those who work for larger studios, have come forward recently about their frustrations bringing their games to the Xbox Series of consoles.
Hopefully, for Xbox gamers, these changes to the developer experience means they can look forward to more games making their way to their platform. Time will tell.