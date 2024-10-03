CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Asks PlayStation 5 Devs Why They're Not Making Games For Xbox

by Alan VelascoThursday, October 03, 2024, 01:44 PM EDT
xbox research developers hero
Despite adding quality game studios such as Bethesda, Arkane, Obisidian, and Ninja Theory through mulitple acquisitions over the years, Microsoft's Xbox is still struggling to make headway against Sony's PlayStation this console generation. To better position itself, the company is overhauling its Xbox Research division, which traditionally focused on getting feedback from gamers, to now include gathering feedback from game developers as well.

Xbox is hoping that this pivot will lead to a better ecosystem for developers, with Dr. Deborah Hendersen, Principal User Researcher for Xbox, saying that "It will help us figure out both what to build and how to build things well." Ultimately, it’s about “giving game developers what they need to feel empowered and supported by Xbox."

xbox research developers body

However, the Xbox team is looking to learn more than just what improvements can be made to the software tools they provide to developers currently working on games for its platform. It’s also hoping to hear from studios that have avoided the Xbox in favor of competitive platforms. “If you aren't on Xbox, we'd love to know why. And honestly, if you are using our competitor's products, you probably have a great perspective we could learn from," said Dr. Henderson.

It’s great to see the Xbox team taking the initiative to get a better understanding of the issues developers face while making games for its platform. It definitely feels like a necessary change as several indie developers, as well as those who work for larger studios, have come forward recently about their frustrations bringing their games to the Xbox Series of consoles.

Hopefully, for Xbox gamers, these changes to the developer experience means they can look forward to more games making their way to their platform. Time will tell.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment