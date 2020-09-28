Outlandish Theory Suggests Microsoft Will Ditch Windows Kernel In Favor Of Linux





Recently, an article titled “ Last phase of the desktop wars? ” came across the Hot Hardware new desk, and it posed an interesting thought, “What is next for Windows?” As the author of the original article, Eric S. Raymond, writes, Windows is moving to cater to Linux. Perhaps the divide between Linux and Windows will shrink until Windows essentially becomes one with Linux. As he puts it, Linux would win the desktop wars, “not by displacing Windows but by co-opting it. Perhaps this is always how it had to be.” Is it truly how it “has to be,” or will Microsoft shift how Windows is developed and shared to make it more profitable?

Raymond opens with the claim that “The two most intriguing developments in the recent evolution of the Microsoft Windows operating system are Windows System for Linux (WSL) and the porting of their Microsoft Edge browser to Ubuntu.” This intermingling of Windows and Linux at present, according to Raymond, “points in a fascinating technical direction.” While this sort of leap could be equated to your parents seeing you with a female friend and saying, “you must have a girlfriend,” he does go on to bring up some interesting points about the economy of Windows and Microsoft at large.









Since the Azure launch in 2010, “Azure makes Microsoft most of its money” while “the Windows monopoly has become a sideshow.” On the 2019 annual report from Microsoft, the top highlight for 2019 over 2018 was commercial cloud revenue, increasing to $38.1B. The top two items on the cloud revenue list were Microsoft Office 365 Commercial and Microsoft Azure. Windows, on the other hand, was farther down the list listing “Windows Commercial revenue increase[ing] 14%” with no value listed. Perhaps Raymond is on to something with Windows sliding under Azure's shadow.













When all things are said and done, Raymond then bases his whole thesis by stating the following:

“If you think this is fantasy, think again. The best evidence that it’s already the plan is that Microsoft has already ported Edge to run under Linux. There is only one way that makes any sense, and that is as a trial run for freeing the rest of the Windows utility suite from depending on any emulation layer.”



Building and running cloud-based services in ways that unleash new experiences and opportunities for businesses and individuals.

Using Windows to fuel our cloud business and Microsoft 365 strategy, and to develop new categories of devices – both our own and third-party – on the intelligent edge.

Inventing new gaming experiences that bring people together around their shared love for games on any devices and pushing the boundaries of innovation with console and PC gaming by creating the next wave of entertainment.









With this information in mind, some decent evidence of Windows not going away any time soon is the gaming industry. In the same report, gaming revenue increased less than Windows revenue in 2019, but a push to make gaming go to the cloud has recently come over companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft (who all have pre-existing cloud services). So perhaps rather than Edge being a trial run to move to Linux, perhaps the gaming industry moving to cloud is a trial run to see if Windows can become software-as-a-service (SaaS) in the cloud?

As the sales and profits of Windows are not exactly stellar, “from the point of view of cold-blooded profit maximization,” says Raymond, “continuing Windows development is a thing Microsoft would prefer not to be doing.” Rather than investing in Windows, investing in the money-maker Azure would be more profitable. Also, as a by-the-way, Raymond then states that Azure “is widely rumored to be running more Linux instances than Windows these days.” Overall, it would make more sense to cut losses and invest in what makes more money from a business standpoint.If Windows was to be pared back, where would it go? Raymond writes that the “third ingredient is Proton,” an emulation layer on top of Linux so people can run Windows games from Steam. Based on the conclusions presented, since this emulation layer simply exists, people clearly want some aspects of Windows on Linux. Furthermore, something like Proton could be modified to run other applications that are made for Windows. Thus, what does Windows do? Take over Proton’s market share and “Microsoft Windows becomes a Proton-like emulation layer over a Linux kernel.” Eventually, the emulation layer will “thin” out as apps become Linux-compatible, and Windows will just be Linux under the hood with emulation for “games and other legacy third-party software.”This sort of thinking appears to be a bit narrow, however. Edge is not the only browser you can have on a device, so there is competition. It would also not make any sense whatsoever to limit Edge’s market share by only designing it for Windows. Going back to the business aspect, financially or competitively, why would limiting Edge to Windows make any sense? It just does not any way you slice it.Additionally, while the data may be mostly correct, Raymond's conclusions seem to be going in the wrong direction. Why slowly kill Windows when it can be a subset of Azure in the future if Azure makes the most money? According to the Microsoft 2019 Annual report, the company states that “Customers are looking to us to accelerate their own digital transformations and to unlock new opportunity in this era of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge.” Some of their key bullet points below this include the following:If you can run games over the internet, why would running an operating system be any more complicated? Thusly, Windows can be wrapped under Azure's umbrella (like gaming is trying now) and Windows will no longer be reliant on PC and OEM sales, but rather subscriptions for hardware that Microsoft hosts in-house. Then… Microsoft finally wins the desktop wars, not by displacing Windows, but by co-opting it with Azure. Perhaps that is how it always had to be.