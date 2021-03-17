Microsoft Will Finally Address Windows 10 Bloatware With This Major Update





Anyone who builds a new PC after Microsoft rolls out its next major update to Windows 10, codenamed Sun Valley , will notice some missing apps. Not to worry though, they are probably not ones you used very much, if at all. Arguably the most notable one is Paint 3D, as shown above, which will no longer come pre-installed on Windows 10.







In essence, Microsoft is clearing out some of the bloat from Windows 10 . Nothing overly dramatic, mind you, but a few apps that do little more than take up disk space are getting the boot on new installations. If you are upgrading an existing build, however, the banished apps will remain on your PC. Likewise, if you truly miss them when performing a clean installation of Windows 10, you can still download them from the Microsoft Store.





"3D Viewer and Paint 3D will no longer be pre-installed on clean installs of the latest Insider Preview builds. Both apps will still be available in the Store and will stay on your device after an OS update. So, if you upgraded your PC like normal, you shouldn’t see these apps changed in your app list," Microsoft says.





In addition to 3D Viewer and Paint 3D, Microsoft is also getting rid of Math Input Panel from its list of pre-installed programs. Microsoft made the decision to remove it "due to increasingly low usage."





"However, the input control and math recognition engine that powered the app is remaining as an optional feature titled 'Math Recognizer' which can be installed via Settings > Apps > Apps & features and clicking 'Optional features', Microsoft explains.





In other words, even though the app will be gone from new installations, the features it enabled for math equation input in OneNote, Excel, and elsewhere will still work.





These are not jarring subtractions by any means, though it is certainly nice to see Microsoft trim down Windows 10's list of pre-installed apps. While some people may still use Paint 3D, the majority of Windows 10 users do not, so it makes sense to get rid of them. Microsoft also deserves kudos for maintaining them in the Microsoft Store, for anyone that does still want to use them (all three of you).

