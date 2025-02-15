Micro Center Lists GeForce RTX 5070 Ti And Gamers Won’t Like Pricing





Several early listings for custom GeForce RTX 5070 Ti models from NVIDIA's hardware partners have popped up at Micro Center and, spoiler alert, almost every single one (so far) is priced higher than the baseline $749 MSRP. The lone exception is a factory overclocked PNY GeForc RTX 5070 Ti that's listed at $750 (so technically a dollar over, but we won't quibble about a buck), while all of the others range from 20% to 35% over MSRP.





There are a couple of reasons why this matters. For one, NVIDIA is not offering the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in Founders Edition form. Without an FE model in sight, the onus is on NVIDIA's hardware partners to optionally offer any custom variants at NVIDIA's baseline MSRP. Out of a dozen models that are listed at Micro Center right now, only one has chosen to do that.





The other reason this matters is because the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti was announced with a launch MSRP ($749) that is $50 less than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti's launch price ($799). It's somewhat refreshing to see a bit of backwards movement at that SKU level, but if the bulk of cards are going to be in the $899 and up range, then it hardly matters.





Caveats abound anyway, as it can be tricky to compare model iterations from one generation to the next. And it gets trickier the further back you go—the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, for example, launched at $599—with exclusive technologies like multi frame generation adding to the raw horsepower gains of a new architecture (whatever those gains might be).













In any event, there are three models listed at $899.99 right now. Two are from Gigabyte—GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Eagle ICE SFF OC and Eagle SFF OC—and one is from ASUS (GeForce RTX Ti Prime). After that, MSI is the next cheapest with a $909.99 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC and $939 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Inspire 3X Plus OC. From there, prices range from $969.99 (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming OC) to $1,009.99 (MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Vanguard SOC Launch Edition OC).



Everyone take a deep breath, though. Micro Center is early with its listings, as the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti doesn't release to retail for another five days (February 20, 2025). It's entirely possible (and we're hopeful) that come launch day, there will be more custom models at MSRP, or closer than 20%+ above.



