CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 5070 Allegedly Delayed To Counter AMD's Radeon RX 9070 Launch

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, February 12, 2025, 09:31 AM EDT
nvidia 5070
The GPU stage is being set for one of the more interesting battles we've witnessed recently. NVIDIA has shown some of its cards by releasing the high-end GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 out into the wild. Those launches have not gone smoothly, however, with massive shortages and price increases immediately after the fact. 

It appears that the next batch in line for release, the GeForce RTX 5070, may experience a delay. NVIDIA announced a February release date, but according to leaker  MEGAsizeGPU on X, it will "be on the shelf in early March." 

AMD has been quietly watching from the sidelines, with only a mere glimpse at its Radeon RX 9070 XT offered thus far. While it does not compete with NVIDIA's high-end offerings, it is slated to hit the mid-range segment. This is exactly where the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti live, so NVIDIA is potentially playing its cards carefully in response to any AMD launch. Assuming the rumor is accurate, that is.

AMD 9070 XT

To that end, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT has been confirmed to have a release sometime in March, so NVIDIA's slight delay would make sense. Pricing rumors for the RX 9070 XT have been rampant, with a likely range somewhere between $599 and under $899 floated previously. Featuring 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, it outweighs the RTX 5070's 12GB of VRAM. The RTX 5070 has GDDR7, however, which is faster and more efficient. NVIDIA also has a lead in ray tracing technologies, an area where Radeon GPUs have historically struggled to compete. 

It is notable that NVIDIA priced the RTX 5070 at $549, and likewise the RTX 5070 Ti at $749. This represents a $50 decrease from previous RTX 40 Super generation, putting pricing pressure on AMD. We have yet to see NVIDIA's strategy with the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs, both of which aim squarely at the same market AMD targets. 

NVIDIA enjoys large market share with its GPUs, so whether they delay the RTX 5070 or not based on what AMD does is speculative. With the lack of supply we're experiencing with the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, it is also possible they are ramping up supply levels to better prepare for a smooth launch. 
Tags:  (nasdaq:nvda), (nasdaq:amd)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment