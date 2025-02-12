GeForce RTX 5070 Allegedly Delayed To Counter AMD's Radeon RX 9070 Launch
It appears that the next batch in line for release, the GeForce RTX 5070, may experience a delay. NVIDIA announced a February release date, but according to leaker MEGAsizeGPU on X, it will "be on the shelf in early March."
AMD has been quietly watching from the sidelines, with only a mere glimpse at its Radeon RX 9070 XT offered thus far. While it does not compete with NVIDIA's high-end offerings, it is slated to hit the mid-range segment. This is exactly where the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti live, so NVIDIA is potentially playing its cards carefully in response to any AMD launch. Assuming the rumor is accurate, that is.
It is notable that NVIDIA priced the RTX 5070 at $549, and likewise the RTX 5070 Ti at $749. This represents a $50 decrease from previous RTX 40 Super generation, putting pricing pressure on AMD. We have yet to see NVIDIA's strategy with the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs, both of which aim squarely at the same market AMD targets.
NVIDIA enjoys large market share with its GPUs, so whether they delay the RTX 5070 or not based on what AMD does is speculative. With the lack of supply we're experiencing with the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, it is also possible they are ramping up supply levels to better prepare for a smooth launch.