GeForce RTX 5070 Allegedly Delayed To Counter AMD's Radeon RX 9070 Launch

To that end, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT has been confirmed to have a release sometime in March, so NVIDIA's slight delay would make sense. Pricing rumors for the RX 9070 XT have been rampant, with a likely range somewhere between $599 and under $899 floated previously. Featuring 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, it outweighs the RTX 5070's 12GB of VRAM. The RTX 5070 has GDDR7, however, which is faster and more efficient. NVIDIA also has a lead in ray tracing technologies, an area where Radeon GPUs have historically struggled to compete.It is notable that NVIDIA priced the RTX 5070 at $549, and likewise the RTX 5070 Ti at $749. This represents a $50 decrease from previous RTX 40 Super generation, putting pricing pressure on AMD. We have yet to see NVIDIA's strategy with the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs, both of which aim squarely at the same market AMD targets.NVIDIA enjoys large market share with its GPUs, so whether they delay the RTX 5070 or not based on what AMD does is speculative. With the lack of supply we're experiencing with the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, it is also possible they are ramping up supply levels to better prepare for a smooth launch.