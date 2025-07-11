CATEGORIES
Amazon's Exclusive Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Bundle Has Fallen To All-Time Low So Act Now While Supplies Last

by Paul LillyFriday, July 11, 2025, 10:43 AM EDT
If you're new to the world of virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality headsets, a great place to start is with one of Meta's Quest models. They're some of the most affordable options out there, yet they also deliver a solid all-around VR experience. The cheapest of the bunch is Meta's Quest 3S, which it introduced last September, and it's now at an all-time low price on Amazon.

You can score the Meta Quest 3S 128GB + Cardboard Hero Gorilla Tag bundle for a low $249 at Amazon (save $50). This bundle is exclusive to Amazon and it includes in-game perks for Gorilla Tag, which itself is a free game. Those perks consist of the Handiwork Helmet, Handiwork Armor, and 1,000 Shiny Rocks (in-game currency).

As for the headset, it's built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) that debuted in the Meta Quest 3. According to Meta, the chip provides twice the GPU horsepower as the Quest 2.

It also features 8GB of RAM (33% more than the Quest 2) and, in this instance, 128GB of onboard storage. For the optics, you're looking at a resolution of 1832x1920 per eyeball, along with the use of Fresnel lenses that provide three-position interaxial adjustment distances (IAD).

Other notable specs include refresh rate options of 72Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, a 96-degree field of view (FoV); full-color passthrough, controller and hand tracking; haptics; and a 4,324mAh battery that is rated for 2.5 hours of run time (based on general usage).

One thing that's neat about the Quest 3S is that even though it's Meta's cheapest mixed reality offering, it's also wireless with the option of plugging it into your PC via USB-C for a PC VR experience. You can also connect it to your PC over Wi-Fi via Air Link, so there's quite a bit of versatility here.

Meta Quest 3S and Batman: Arkham Shadow banner.

Don't care about the Cardboard Hero bundle? Well, if you're a Target Circle member, you can score the Quest 3S 128GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow for $249.99 at Target (save $50). And no, it doesn't cost anything to sign up for Target Circle, it's basically just a rewards program.

Here are some more buying options...
