Meta Unveils $799 Ray-Ban Display Glasses, New Specs With 2x Battery & Oakley Vanguard
Likely the star of the show for many is the next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, an evolution of the successful debut model. One of the biggest changes is to battery life, which has improved by two hours over the first gen to eight hours on a single charge, complete with a redesigned charging case providing an additional 48 hours of power.
Meta also intends on tapping the fitness community with the Oakley Meta Vanguard that sport the classic Oakley wrap-around look. Designed with athletes in mind, the camera is placed in the center for first-person POV shots, with 122-degree wide-angle lens and adjustable video stabilization. The Vanguard includes what Meta calls its "most powerful speakers" yet as well as a long-lasting nine hours of battery life optimized for harsh, high-intensity, and challenging environments. There's also integration with popular fitness tracking apps like Strava and Garmin. The Oakley Meta Vanguard is available for preorder at $500.
But perhaps the most futuristic announcement was the unveiling of the Meta Ray-Ban Display, the company's first foray into true augmented reality (AR) glasses. Priced at $799, these glasses feature translucent heads-up displays that project information directly into the wearer's field of view, such as text messages, AI prompts, turn-by-turn navigation directions, and video call interfaces.