Meta Unveils $799 Ray-Ban Display Glasses, New Specs With 2x Battery & Oakley Vanguard





At the annual Meta Connect 2025 event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg pulled back the curtain on a new lineup of smart eyewear and in the process doubled down on the company's aggressive push into the competitive connected glasses market . The highly-anticipated announcement included a trio of new devices: the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta, the athlete-focused Oakley Meta Vanguard, and Meta's first augmented reality (AR) glasses , the Meta Ray-Ban Display.











Likely the star of the show for many is the next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, an evolution of the successful debut model. One of the biggest changes is to battery life, which has improved by two hours over the first gen to eight hours on a single charge, complete with a redesigned charging case providing an additional 48 hours of power.





On the content creation front, the glasses now feature a 12-megapixel camera capable of capturing 3K Ultra HD video at 60 frames per second with HDR support, all stored on 32GB of internal memory (non-expandable). Frames are available in the classic Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner designs, and will begin from $380 on up.













Meta also intends on tapping the fitness community with the Oakley Meta Vanguard that sport the classic Oakley wrap-around look. Designed with athletes in mind, the camera is placed in the center for first-person POV shots, with 122-degree wide-angle lens and adjustable video stabilization. The Vanguard includes what Meta calls its "most powerful speakers" yet as well as a long-lasting nine hours of battery life optimized for harsh, high-intensity, and challenging environments. There's also integration with popular fitness tracking apps like Strava and Garmin. The Oakley Meta Vanguard is available for preorder at $500.











But perhaps the most futuristic announcement was the unveiling of the Meta Ray-Ban Display, the company's first foray into true augmented reality (AR) glasses. Priced at $799, these glasses feature translucent heads-up displays that project information directly into the wearer's field of view, such as text messages, AI prompts, turn-by-turn navigation directions, and video call interfaces.




