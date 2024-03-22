Meta Quest 2 Drops To $199 But Here's Where To Get An Even Best Deal
The Quest 2 is starting to become old news, but that's only because it's been supplanted by the Quest 3, as well as Apple's new Vision Pro hogging all of the VR headlines. Nevertheless, the Quest 2 is one of the more affordable entries into the land of VR (especially compared to the $3,499 Vision Pro), and even more so on the heels of the latest discount—it's selling for an all-time low price at numerous retailers.
That includes when buying direct from Meta, which is advertising a "new low price" of $199.99 for the 128GB model, versus $249.99 before the price drop. From what we can gather, this is a permanent price cut and not a temporary reduction. That is, potentially until stock runs out—it's entirely possible that Meta and its retail partners are looking to clear out existing inventories. More on that in a moment.
The Quest 2 also selling for that price at Best Buy, and it's going for $199.00 at Amazon and Walmart where it's technically cheaper (by a penny). The best offer of the bunch, however, is the one at Walmart. Why is that?
Simply put, Walmart is the only of the bunch that's advertising a bundled $50 credit for use with the Meta Quest Store. You could buy multiple games and apps with that $50 credit, depending on which ones you select—there are several that sell for $9.99.
Meanwhile, a bunch of accessories are marked down right now too. Some of them include...
- Quest 2 Carrying Case: $19.76 (56% off)
- Quest 2 Elite Strap: $24.76 (50% off)
- VZNEK Link Cable: $15.99 w/ coupon (21% off)
- Saqico 5,000mAh Head Strap Battery Pack: $18.97 w/ coupon (24% off)
The discount on the Quest 2 also arrives amid rumors that Meta might release a cheaper version of the Quest 3, so that's something to keep in mind. Even still, $199 (plus a $50 Quest Store credit, if purchasing from Walmart) is a solid value for a still-capable VR headset. The new pricing also makes it more suitable to test the VR waters before spending a bunch of money on a higher-end headset. For example, the Quest 3 starts at $499 (128GB + Asgard's Wrath bundled with it), making it two and a half times more expensive.
It's also worth noting that Steam's Spring Sale is still going (for another couple of days). That's relevant because with the use of a Link Cable, you can tether the Quest 2 to your PC and play PC games. You can also sync things up wirelessly via Air Link, which Meta added to the mix in 2021 with the V28 software update.