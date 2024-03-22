Meta Quest 2 Drops To $199 But Here's Where To Get An Even Best Deal





The Quest 2 is starting to become old news, but that's only because it's been supplanted by the Quest 3, as well as Apple's new Vision Pro hogging all of the VR headlines. Nevertheless, the Quest 2 is one of the more affordable entries into the land of VR (especially compared to the $3,499 Vision Pro), and even more so on the heels of the latest discount—it's selling for an all-time low price at numerous retailers.





That includes when buying direct from Meta, which is advertising a "new low price" of $199.99 for the 128GB model, versus $249.99 before the price drop. From what we can gather, this is a permanent price cut and not a temporary reduction. That is, potentially until stock runs out—it's entirely possible that Meta and its retail partners are looking to clear out existing inventories. More on that in a moment.







Best Buy, and it's going for $199.00 at Amazon and Walmart where it's technically cheaper (by a penny). The best offer of the bunch, however, is the one at Walmart. Why is that? The Quest 2 also selling for that price at, and it's going for $199.00 atandwhere it's technically cheaper (by a penny). The best offer of the bunch, however, is the one at Walmart. Why is that?





Simply put, Walmart is the only of the bunch that's advertising a bundled $50 credit for use with the Meta Quest Store. You could buy multiple games and apps with that $50 credit, depending on which ones you select—there are several that sell for $9.99.





Meanwhile, a bunch of accessories are marked down right now too. Some of them include...







