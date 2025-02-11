Meta Just Created An AI Brain Scanner That Turns Your Thoughts Into Text
by
Zak Killian
—
Tuesday, February 11, 2025, 04:30 PM EDT
Well, not your thoughts, probably, but Meta has unveiled a new AI-powered brain scanner that can apparently translate thoughts into text. That's according to the company itself, which posted two research papers and a blog about it. The system, which relies on non-invasive brain recordings, represents a major milestone in Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology. However, it's not something you'll be wearing as a headset anytime soon.
Meta's work in this space dates back to at least 2017, when the company (still known as Facebook) explored a consumer-grade device capable of reading thoughts via a cap or headband. After four years of development, the project was scrapped due to technical hurdles. This time, the company's AI division has pivoted to using a magnetoencephalography (MEG) scanner—a massive device similar to an MRI machine—to achieve an 80% accuracy rate in determining what letter a typist has pressed. That's high enough for an AI model to reconstruct full words.
Despite the advancement, the system isn't practical outside of a lab, as it requires a room-sized MEG scanner in a shielded environment to avoid interference from Earth's magnetic field. Still, unlike invasive BCI solutions that require electrodes implanted into the brain such as Elon Musk's Neuralink, Meta's approach remains completely external.
While the company insists this research won't lead to commercial products, we hope that it serves as a foundation for future non-invasive BCI development. Even as AI takes over more and more computer jobs, softening our brains, a readily-available BCI could drastically multiply the productivity of human workers.
If you're interested in the fine details of Meta's announcements, you can check the company's blog post, or click here and here for the two research papers.