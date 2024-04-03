Lavish Ultra-Limited Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition Rolls Into The US
Mercedes-Benz just announced the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Edition 1. The performance sedan sports a 416 hp turbocharged 2.0 four pot with special AMG fettling and accoutrements. To really help future owners of this unique S Edition 1 stand out from the crowd, Mercedes is only making 25 units available in the U.S. So not only will this be as rare as unicorn tears, it will cost a pretty penny too.
Looking like a souped-up boy-racer sedan with somewhat questionable looks, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Edition 1 has it where it counts. For instance, the awesome turbocharged 2.0 liter four cylinder (same unit from the "cheaper" AMG CLA45 S and GT43) pushes out 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque through its 8-speed dual-clutch automatic plus 4Matic AWD system. The regular 381-hp CLA45 AMG could do a 0-60 mph run in a tick under four seconds, so it's not hard to imagine this newer model going quicker still.
Differentiating the Edition 1 will be a special matte colorway called Mountain Grey Magno, accompanied by not very subtle orange AMG logos and red pin striping applied on the sides of the car. The included aero package adds intake vanes, side mirror caps, rear diffuser, and front splitter that are color matched to the rest of the vehicle. Completing the exterior are 19-inch matte wheels with red brake calipers.
On the inside, owners are treated to some proper AMG performance seats with orange stitching/trim and CLA45 S branding on the headrests. More orange is applied on the dash, door cards, and for the interior lighting.
Of course, one really has to appreciate these tweaks to fork up the $82,000 to own one. While the similar-performing, fully kitted CLA45 S isn't cheap for a compact performance sedan, it's still over $12,000 less than the Edition 1. Nonetheless, due to its exclusive nature, you can be sure that each of the 25 allotted units will be spoken for when it hits select dealerships later this year.