2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Gets More Power And A Higher Price Tag Starting At $136K
Just in time for Spring, Mercedes-Benz has been dropping a slew of AMG-fettled vehicles—the latest being the 469 horsepower Mercedes-AMG GT55 and 577 hp GT63 duo. As seen in the 'regular' Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe launched last year, the new cars have grown up for increased practicality and comfort while commanding higher starting prices.
Affalterbach is taking the fight to Stuttgart with the all new Mercedes-AMG GT55 and (especially) the GT63. Since ceasing production in 2021, Mercedes has been without a proper challenger to the lineup of Porsche 911 Carreras, not to mention new (albeit more expensive) entries like the Aston Martin Vantage.
Both the GT55 and GT63 will have all-wheel drive as standard equipment now, adaptive dampers with active roll stabilization plus rear-wheel steering, 2+2 seating, and be propelled by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with a nine-speed multi-clutch automatic. At $16,000 more than the previous base GT, the GT55 has ironically 54 less horsepower than before at 469 hp. At least the GT63's 577 horsepower is similar to the GT R, although ringing in for $20,000 more. Perhaps Mercedes is confident that between its AWD and driveline improvements, both cars will perform better across the board, such as 0-60 times.
Still, it also seems like Mercedes is setting these two models as actual grand tourers like their namesake, rather the bespoke sports cars build of the previous generation. Perhaps a more hardcore version is in the pipeline?
This second generation Mercedes-AMG GT is expected to go on sale in Spring starting at $136,050 for the GT55 and $177,050 for the GT63. Customers will have 11 exterior colors, a selection of 20- and 21-inch wheel designs, and an optional AMG Night package (that merely blackens the grill and badging brightwork) to choose from. There's also a carbon-fiber package (costs more, of course) that swaps out the front splitter, sills, door mirror housings, and rear diffuser with the lighter-weight material. For the full-on AMG effect, there's the AMG Aerodynamics option, which nets you a fixed rear wing and other aero improvements.
And for those thinking that Mercedes has gone digital and soft, there's also the GT43. It's a lightweight, rear-wheel drive machine with an AMG 2.0-liter turbocharged lump producing 416 hp.