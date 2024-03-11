CATEGORIES
home News

Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid Tops 600HP To Go From 0-60 MPH In Just 3.7 Seconds

by Aaron LeongMonday, March 11, 2024, 09:51 AM EDT
hero 2025 Mercedes AMG E53 1
Mercedes-Benz and its AMG (Aufecht, Melcher, and Großaspach) performance arm has introduced new plug-in hybrid versions of its venerable E-class. Packing more than 600 horsepower, AWD, a 0-60 mph time of just 3.7 seconds, 40 miles in EV mode, and a top speed of 174 miles per hour, this car, especially in family-swallowing wagon form, might help sway your significant other into parking an E53 Hybrid on your driveway. Just be ready to pay up for the privilege, though.

mercedes amg e 53 hybrid 2024 wagon
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid sedan (left) and Wagon (right)

As the 2025 model year Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid name implies, Mercedes is ready to bring electrification even to its big-selling AMG E-series, but mercifully isn't sending those brawny, pavement-tearing AMG ICE engines the way of the dodo just yet. In fact, the E53 Hybrid not only sports a very respectable electric motor (161 hp, 354 lb-ft), its six-cylinder fossil fuel-burning pairing (443 hp, 413 lb-ft) is more powerful than the outgoing 2023 E53 (429 hp, 384 lb-ft). The two motors combined bring the system output to a cool 576 hp and 553 lb-ft of pull. Activate the optional Race Start mode adds nearly 30 horses to the mix if you think 576 hp isn't enough bragging right, for 604 hp total.

Race Start mode also helps the car drop the E53's 0-60 mph times to 3.5 seconds. Opting out of that brings the time down to about 4 seconds flat, which matches the 2023 E53. While no official fuel consumption or range figures have been released, AMG has said that in EV mode, it wants the car to hit at least a 62-mile WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) range out of its 21.2 kWh battery pack, which means EPA figures will probably factor to roughly 40 miles. The company also says that the car is capable of 87 mph top speed in EV mode. Impressive, but you can expect the range to take a major hit.

mercedes amg e 53 hybrid 2024

As with any AMG product, one can expect the sedan and wagon to be more muscular, with wider tracks, larger and deeper bumper maws, quad tailpipes, spoilers, and subtle AMG badging and touches in and out. Price is still undetermined, but with the 2023 E53 sedan costing around $83,000, expect the this Hybrid to cost more thanks to inflation and loads more tech options. Deliveries in the US are expected to happen in Q3 of 2024.
Tags:  Cars, Hybrid, ev, mercedesbenz, amg
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment