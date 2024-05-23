Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Concept Is A Sexy Open-Top Roadster With Racing DNA
Mercedes-AMG has pulled the wraps off the first of car in its new Mythos series of limited production racing car-inspired collector cars. The new car in question is called the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed that gives drivers (and their passenger) a Formula 1 driving experience with a windshield and roof delete, among other things. If you want one, you'll have to already be a hardcore Mercedes-Benz collector and/or enthusiast to get an invite.
Shown off as a concept, the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed—plus the Mythos series in general—combines radical design language referencing legendary race cars in a very exclusive production run, in this case just 250 units. Mercedes doesn't outright admit it, but it doesn't take too long to realize that the PureSpeed is a variant of the R232 SL with the roof and windshield remove.
According to Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG, the purpose for this exposed cockpit is that it "offers a glimpse of what is probably the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure. Radically open, neither a roof nor the windscreen separate the two passengers from the elements". So basically, just be sure the visor on the included helmets stays closed or you'll be fishing insects out of your teeth.
With the open driving concept hearkening to open racers of days past, Mercedes-AMG makes a nod to the present with the Formula 1-inspired HALO bar that cuts over the passenger for rollover safety. The bar sweeps back to meet the flying buttresses similar to that of the legendary 300 SLR driven by Moss and Jenkinson in the 1955 Mille Miglia. Unlike the 1955 car, the buttresses on the PureSpeed seem less graceful and cohesive.
No specs or details of the PureSpeed were given in the announcement, but with its SL roots, we're expecting similar performance and features, but at a way more premium asking price. At the very least, the car could benefit from the "standard" SL63's 577 hp twin-turbo V8 or the SL63 S E Performance's 805 hp-worth of power. Also, if you formally get an invite from Mercedes to purchase a PureSpeed, the only color option is the eye-catching red faded to some graphite gray and black in the rear, which also alludes to the winning 1924 Targa Floria Le Mans racer.