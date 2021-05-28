Memorial Day Laptop Deals Bring Solid Savings On Surface, Razer Blade, Chromebooks And More

If you are in the market for a new laptop, you are in luck. There are multiple Memorial Day weekend discounts in the wild right now, which cover everything from Microsoft's Surface Pro X (shown above), to Chromebooks and gaming notebooks. We've gone and rounded up some of the more interesting bargains, starting with a couple of Surface products that are on sale.





You can check out our Surface Pro X review for our full thoughts, but in short, it is a nifty Arm-powered Windows 10 machine. It sports a 13-inch touchscreen display with a 2880-x1920 resolution and 450 nits brightness, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM (soldered), and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. But what really makes it unique is the SQ2 processor.





There are some downsides to running Arm hardware in Windows 10 instead of a x86 chip, though it is a decent experience overall, highlighted by amazing battery life—the SQ1 variant ran our custom 1080p video loop test for more than 13 hours before giving up the ghost. That is nothing short of impressive.





Microsoft Surface Pro X, you can find it on sale at . Note that this is for the tablet portion only—the Type Keyboard shown above is not included. If you are interested in the, you can find it on sale at Amazon for $1,494.99 (save $305) . Note that this is for the tablet portion only—the Type Keyboard shown above is not included.





Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with a 13.5-inch display, Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is on sale at . And what if you want a Surface product but are not ready to flex an Arm chip? Thewith a 13.5-inch display, Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is on sale at Amazon for $871.99 (save $427.01)

Save Big On A Chromebook With These Deals





Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale at Amazon for $261.02 (save $237.98). Summer is upon us, but in the blink of an eye, the school year will pick up again. That is where Chromebooks thrive. They can also be handy to pass the time while waiting for the school year arrive, without requiring a big investment. Case in point, theis on sale at





It's a convertible laptop that runs Chrome OS, with an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.









14-inch HP Chromebook for . That's firmly in affordable territory for a laptop, but you can own a Chromebook for even less. The caveat is you have to be willing to roll the dice with a renewed model. If you are, you can snag afor $201.95 from Amazon (save $57.05)





The HP Chromebook sports a 14-inch HD display powered by a Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. And according to HP, it lasts up to 13 hours and 30 minutes. Not too shabby!



Memorial Day Weekend Discounts On Razer's Blade 15, HP's Envy x360 And More

Razer Blade 15 (2020 model) is on sale for . Trying to piece together a gaming desktop right now is a challenging prospect, mostly because discrete GPUs are so hard to come by. It's far easier to find a gaming laptop. To that end, theis on sale for $1,250.68 at Amazon (save $249.31)





The Razer Blade 15 is a sharp gaming laptop (pun fully intended). As configured, the model that is on sale features an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD packed into a gorgeous CNC aluminum chassis.





It also has a really nice 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution (and ideal mate for the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti) and fast 120Hz refresh rate. RGB lighting and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity add to the list of highlights.





There are other traditional and high-powered laptops on sale as well, including one with a GeForce RTX 2060 inside for ray-traced gaming. Here they are...