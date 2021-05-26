CATEGORIES
Memorial Day 2021 Deals Bring Huge Savings On Laptops, Smartwatches And 4K Smart TVs

First and foremost, Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the ultimate sacrifices made by military personnel who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today and into the future. To the families and friends of fallen soldiers, you have our deepest sympathies. It is important to acknowledge that, even in a roundup of a Memorial Day deals that are far less important in comparison.

Vendors never miss an opportunity to rake in extra dollars through timely deal events, and as awkward as it may seem, Memorial Day is one of those occasions. Discounts abound, like the one on the massive 70-inch LG 4K Smart LED TV you see above. It's marked down to $696.99 at B&H Photo (save $150), with no coupon code or mail-in-rebate fuss with.

That is a stellar price for such a big TV. It has a 60Hz native refresh rate (120Hz with TruMotion), HDR10 support (HDR10 and HLG), Alexa and Google Assistant built in, and Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit built in as well.

Here are some other TV deals...

Memorial Day Discounts On Smartwatches And Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Owning a fine Rolex would be nice, but they're super expensive and lack the capabilities of a smartwatch. As seen above, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) is an excellent wrist accessory. It tells time just like a Rolex, while also boasting advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, GPS, Bluetooth, and integrated Bixby voice functionality. It's also on sale at Amazon for $349.41 (save $80.58).

Prefer a small watch face? Well, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) is also on sale, for $329.99 at Amazon (save $70). Same features, but in a smaller package.

Here are some other smartwatch deals...
HP Laptop

Need a new laptop? HP has a sale on several models, including the 17-inch model you see above. As configured, the HP 17t-by400 is marked down to $619.99 at HP (save $110) and sports a 17.3-inch display (1600x900), an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity, and Windows 10 Home.

It's customizable, in case you want to fork over $70 to upgrade the display to Full HD 1080p, or add more RAM, etc. This is just one of several models at sale at HP for Memorial Day.

Here are some other discounted and/or low priced laptops...
If you spot a deal we missed that is worth passing on, feel free to share it in the comments section below. Happy shopping!
