CATEGORIES
home News

Memorial Day Laptop Deals Are Lit, Save Hundreds Now

by Paul LillyFriday, May 23, 2025, 10:59 AM EDT
Rear angled render of the ASUS TUF Gaming laptop.
First and foremost, we want to thank past and present military members for their service. And as Memorial Day comes into view, we want to acknowledge those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and offer our deepest sympathies to surviving family members. There's no non-awkward way to pivot into a deals roundup ahead of Memorial Day, so we want to make clear that we're not trying to be glib here or otherwise diminish a day of remembrance. We're immensely thankful to those who served, who continue to serve, and plan to serve.

As for the deals, if you're in the market for a new laptop (yep, still awkward), we have good news—there are a lot of bargains out there as Memorial Day sales come into view. And if you're a gamer, it only seems appropriate to kick off this roundup with the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 pictured above—it's on sale for $1,099.99 at Amazon (15% off).

This beauty with "military grade durability' (MIL-STD-810H) sports a 16-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and fast 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor (14C/20T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive.

Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop in front of a bunch of RGB LEDs.

Looking for something even more affordable? If you're willing to give up some GPU horsepower, this Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop is now available for $735 at Amazon (26% off). That's about as cheap as it gets for a laptop with a discrete GPU.

This is another 16-inch laptop with the same 1920x1200 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. However, it's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor (6C/12T, up to 5GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 4, a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD.

Yes, the 8GB of RAM is some serious weak sauce in 2025, though at least it's not soldered, meaning you can upgrade to more memory without much fuss. As for the GeForce RTX 4050, while not a barn burner, it's sufficient for 1080p gaming on a budget.

You also get some cool amenities here, such as an RGB-backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E support, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

Here are some more laptop deals, including several productivity-focused models...

Angled rear render of a Lenovo Legion latpop.
Tags:  deals, Laptops
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment