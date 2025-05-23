Memorial Day Laptop Deals Are Lit, Save Hundreds Now





First and foremost, we want to thank past and present military members for their service. And as Memorial Day comes into view, we want to acknowledge those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and offer our deepest sympathies to surviving family members. There's no non-awkward way to pivot into a deals roundup ahead of Memorial Day, so we want to make clear that we're not trying to be glib here or otherwise diminish a day of remembrance. We're immensely thankful to those who served, who continue to serve, and plan to serve.





ASUS TUF Gaming F16 pictured above—it's on sale for $1,099.99 at Amazon (15% off). As for the deals, if you're in the market for a new laptop (yep, still awkward), we have good news—there are a lot of bargains out there as Memorial Day sales come into view. And if you're a gamer, it only seems appropriate to kick off this roundup with thepictured above—it's on sale for





This beauty with "military grade durability' (MIL-STD-810H) sports a 16-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and fast 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor (14C/20T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake , a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive.













Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop is now available for $735 at Amazon (26% off). That's about as cheap as it gets for a laptop with a discrete GPU. Looking for something even more affordable? If you're willing to give up some GPU horsepower, thisgaming laptop is now available for. That's about as cheap as it gets for a laptop with a discrete GPU.





This is another 16-inch laptop with the same 1920x1200 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. However, it's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor (6C/12T, up to 5GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 4 , a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD.





Yes, the 8GB of RAM is some serious weak sauce in 2025, though at least it's not soldered, meaning you can upgrade to more memory without much fuss. As for the GeForce RTX 4050, while not a barn burner, it's sufficient for 1080p gaming on a budget.





You also get some cool amenities here, such as an RGB-backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E support, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.





Here are some more laptop deals, including several productivity-focused models...







