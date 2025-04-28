CATEGORIES
McLaren's W1 1258 HP Hybrid Beast Slays The Snow In Frigid Arctic Circle Test

by Aaron LeongMonday, April 28, 2025, 10:56 AM EDT
McLaren W1
McLaren just revealed that it took its $2.1 million W1 hybrid to the Arctic Circle earlier this year for a bit of cold-weather testing. The car's engineers were there to conduct validation tests on the vehicle's systems and capabilities, such as traction control, chassis/damper tuning, the gearbox, and battery pack. With production slated to begin this year, this sort of extreme test should help dial the W1 in as a proper all-weather, all-year round hypercar to beat.

mclarenw1 side

Dressed in the de rigueur test-car camouflage wrap (even if fans already know how it looks like), the McLaren W1 hypercar looks like it can be a good time on snow as much as it can be on the track. The automaker officially revealed that earlier this year, its engineers and drivers took the W1 to the Arctic Circle to complete validation testing. Among the areas the team sought to button down (while having loads of fun doing so, based on the photos), include optimizing the chassis, traction control, torque vectoring, and electronic stability program particularly when driving on low-grip surfaces.

The team also wanted to stress test the hybrid's battery and electrical systems, the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and the MHP-V8 in sub-zero temperature. This would (or should) ensure that each component can maintain "durability and performance to the extremes." Notice the use of "durability" rather than "reliability."

mclarenw1 rear

As the newest flagship car in the McLaren lineup (and spiritual successor to the P1), the W1 is the ultimate showcase of the technical and engineering heritage of the British luxury automaker. Sure, the almost generic McLaren design could use more flair and soul like its Ferrari and Lamborghini counterparts, but the aero bodywork on the W1 is intended to rule the tracks and on the road.

Power comes from hybrid powertrain pairing a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with a radial flux electric motor, producing a combined output of 1,258 horsepower and 988 lb-ft of torque. Between the Formula 1-like keel and tray setup under the Aerocell monocoque floor, air intakes that aid in air flow and cooling, and the super-cool spoiler that extends past the diffuser edge, the W1 can jet from zero to 62 mph in 2.7 seconds, achieve 124 mph in 5.8 seconds, and top out at 220 mph.

Only 399 units of the McLaren W1 will be manufactured, with initial deliveries expected later this year.
