McLaren W1 Explodes On The Scene With 1258 HP Of Hybrid Hypercar Ferocity
The rear-wheel drive W1 is claimed to jet to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, then to 186 mph in 12.7 seconds (four seconds faster than the P1), and all the way up to 217 mph (limited). Keeping the car planted is some of the craziest (but tasteful) aerodynamics package we've seen on any McLaren. Among other things, large intakes in the front gulp air while front wings dynamically swing in an arc sending air under the Aerocell floor via a keel and tray setup inspired by Formula 1.
Out back, there's a spoiler that sits flush at the end of the rear deck, but at speed, the spoiler fully extends past the diffuser edge to become something McLaren calls the Active Long Tail (ALT). In effect it extends the diffuser effect plus reducing drag, similar in essence to the McLaren Speedtail. Under braking, the ALT tilts forward to act as an airbrake.
The cabin is simple yet well-appointed, but upon entry you can tell that it's all about the driver—from the control layout, the view out, and the fixed seating position. Yes, the seats are fixed—likely as part of the the raised floor height to fit all the underbody aero bits—with the only driver adjustment being the pedals. There's no word if the seats themselves will be custom-made to each client, though.
McLaren has decided to make only 399 W1s at a starting price of $2.1 million. For a supercar, the warranty is actually pretty impressive, too. Each unit comes with a four-year unlimited mileage warranty plus a six-year 45,000 mile battery warranty.