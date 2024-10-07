CATEGORIES
McLaren W1 Explodes On The Scene With 1258 HP Of Hybrid Hypercar Ferocity

by Aaron LeongMonday, October 07, 2024, 11:16 AM EDT
British carmaker McLaren has gone official with its latest W1 supercar, arguably its greatest achievement as well. The plug-in-hybrid makes 1,258 horsepower, packs Formula 1-inspired aerodynamics, and has the lightest carbon-fiber monocoque in a McLaren yet. Tough chance of buying one, though, as all 399 units of the $2.1-million car have been spoken for. Unless of course, you know someone who knows someone (who knows someone) willing to part ways with this piece of history.

10 years. That's how long enthusiasts have waited for a new McLaren halo hypercar. On paper it seems, the new W1 takes performance and outright bragging rights to the next level. At the core of it all is McLaren's bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that outputs 915 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, whilst revving its lungs out to 9,200 rpm (thanks in part to plasma coated cylinder bores), bellowing through large dual exhausts tips out back. At 230 hp per liter, the engine has the highest specific output the company has ever made, so done deal then.


Well, let's not forget the electric part of the equation. Mounted next to the eight-speed DCT is a radial flux electric motor that weighs a mere 44 pounds, paired with a 1.4 kWh battery located beneath the monocoque Aerocell floor. Capable of spinning at 24,000 rpm, the motor cranks out 342 hp, which allows the powertrain to put out a combined 1,258 hp and 988 lb-ft of torque. Heat is kept in check with a combination of 10 heat exchangers, three water cooling systems, and an oil-to-air radiator for the transmission.

The rear-wheel drive W1 is claimed to jet to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, then to 186 mph in 12.7 seconds (four seconds faster than the P1), and all the way up to 217 mph (limited). Keeping the car planted is some of the craziest (but tasteful) aerodynamics package we've seen on any McLaren. Among other things, large intakes in the front gulp air while front wings dynamically swing in an arc sending air under the Aerocell floor via a keel and tray setup inspired by Formula 1. 

Out back, there's a spoiler that sits flush at the end of the rear deck, but at speed, the spoiler fully extends past the diffuser edge to become something McLaren calls the Active Long Tail (ALT). In effect it extends the diffuser effect plus reducing drag, similar in essence to the McLaren Speedtail. Under braking, the ALT tilts forward to act as an airbrake.

The cabin is simple yet well-appointed, but upon entry you can tell that it's all about the driver—from the control layout, the view out, and the fixed seating position. Yes, the seats are fixed—likely as part of the the raised floor height to fit all the underbody aero bits—with the only driver adjustment being the pedals. There's no word if the seats themselves will be custom-made to each client, though.

McLaren has decided to make only 399 W1s at a starting price of $2.1 million. For a supercar, the warranty is actually pretty impressive, too. Each unit comes with a four-year unlimited mileage warranty plus a six-year 45,000 mile battery warranty.
