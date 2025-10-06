Maxsun Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB Liquid Edition Arrives With Dual Battlemage GPUs
This liquid-cooled design was developed in collaboration with Japanese case and cooling vendor Abee (stylized abee), who also recently started selling a mini-workstation based on AMD's Ryzen AI Max 300-series processors, codenamed Strix Halo. Likewise, Maxsun and abee also announced an AI Workstation solution that combines a Maxsun W790 motherboard for Xeon W "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs with up to four Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo cards, or up to seven of the liquid-cooled version.
Image: Maxsun
It isn't clear if Maxsun will be selling this AI workstation setup as a turn-key solution or if it will be more of a bare-bones affair that only includes the Abee chassis, cooling, and power supply, while Maxsun provides the motherboard and GPUs with the buyer expected to provide the CPU and storage. It also isn't clear whether Maxsun and Abee intend to sell the liquid-cooled Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G as a stand-alone product, or if it will only be available as a component in these workstations.
It also isn't exactly clear how capable such a system would be. Conventionally, adding more GPUs to a system doesn't let you make use of larger AI models or longer context windows because each GPU only has access to its own local memory; in this case, that's just 24GB per chip. Intel doesn't have a hardware equivalent to NVIDIA's NVLink that allows cross-GPU coherency.
However, the company did reveal Project Battlematrix during Computex 2025, a primarily software-based solution to achieving the same results. Project Battlematrix appears to be a software platform that leverages PCI Express 5.0 to perform software-based cross-GPU coherency on the system's CPU. Because each BMG-G21 GPU on the Arc Pro B60 Dual cards has its own direct PCI Express 5.0 x8 link to the CPU, this approach could enable one of the Maxsun x Abee AI workstations to flex a full 336GB of combined VRAM and up to 2758 dense INT8 TOPS at inference workloads—some 66% more than a GeForce RTX 5090, if our math holds up. Project Battlematrix had its first release back in August, and Intel is promising the full feature set release, including SR-IOV and VDI support, in Q4 of this year.
The other key detail missing from this equation is the price for all this fancy hardware. While the Arc B580 gaming GPUs (and the Arc Pro B50) have made their name on excellent price-to-performance, this is some fairly exotic professional-grade gear we're talking about, and it likely won't come cheap. The Turbo version of the Arc Pro B60 Dual reportedly costs around $1200 USD in China. We'll keep an eye on this story and update this post (or follow up) if Maxsun announces pricing and availability for the liquid-cooled version.