CATEGORIES
home News

Max To Join The Streaming Pile Of Services To Crack Down On Password Sharing

by Tim SweezyFriday, November 08, 2024, 11:40 AM EDT
hero max streaming service
Max is joining the ranks of streaming services cracking down on password sharing. The news came during a recent Warner Bros. earnings call, where chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels reported the gradual initial rollout of the crackdown will continue in 2025 and 2026.

The idea of cracking down on password sharing began with Netflix last year. The streaming service tested the concept in a few smaller regions, before finally implementing it worldwide. Disney+ soon followed Netflix’s lead, updating its subscriber agreement banning the sharing of passwords a few months later. So, it is no surprise that other streaming services such as Max are falling in line as well.

During the earnings call, the chief financial officer for Max suggested people who currently share passwords with others are causing the price of the service to rise for everyone. He said it was like “asking members who have not signed up, or multi-household members to pay a little bit more.” Wiedenfels added Max will ramp up its cracking down on password sharing in 2025.

max iconic entertainment image

In a bit of irony, the streaming service reported during its earning call it had nearly $10 billion in revenue last quarter, as well as 7.2 million new subscribers, the biggest jump in subscribers in the streaming service’s history. However, with so many new sign-ups, one may also wonder how many of those are sharing their passwords with others, and possibly costing Max potential income.

Even with the record number of new subscribers last month, Wiednefels did not take raising the cost of a subscription off the table. He noted the “premium nature” of Max gives the platform “a fair amount of room to continue to push a price we’ve been judicious about.” However, for people who subscribe to multiple streaming services, a bump in the “judicious” cost to a month of Max streaming services may not bode well.

A subscription to Max in the US currently runs $9.99 per month with ads. If someone wants to go ad-free, the price jumps to $16.99. Then there is also the Ultimate Ad-Free plan which runs $20.99 per month.

What are your thoughts on streaming services cracking down on password sharing, while still looking to raise monthly subscription prices? Let us know in the comments.
Tags:  Netflix, Disney, max, password sharing, streaming service
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment