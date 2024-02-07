CATEGORIES
Disney Plus Joins The Unfortunate Streaming Fad Of Cracking Down On Password Sharing

by Nathan OrdWednesday, February 07, 2024, 04:12 PM EDT
disney plus cracking down on password sharing
Over this past weekend, Disney+ updated its subscriber agreement to fall more in line with other streaming service providers. More specifically, Disney+ is cracking down on password sharing. Regardless, it may still come as a blow to those who have shared incomes, but do not live in the same location, such as college students or elder relatives.

Back in August of last year, Disney+ was reportedly looking for ways to address account sharing. Disney CEO Bob Iger said that besides price hikes that have already arrived, the company was “actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family." The time has now come for these measures to be implemented, and as such, the subscriber agreement now says the following:

policy disney plus cracking down on password sharing

Of course, it is unclear exactly how Disney will be analyzing accounts to verify compliance with the policy. On a totally separate note, self-hosted VPNs like OpenVPN and Wireguard, which can be used on a spare laptop, desktop, Raspberry Pi, or even a router, could be used for accessing resources like file servers or anything that requires your home IP address, after setting one up properly.

At the end of the day, these sorts of terms and conditions are not a new or surprising for streaming platforms.
