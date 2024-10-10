A Massive Solar Storm Could Color The Sky For A Dazzling Display And Knock Out Power
The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, are most often only viewable in the far north, where travelers often capture stunning images of the celestial show. However, during major geomagnetic storms, these orchestras of light dancing across the sky can be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California. That was the case back in May of this year, when a severe G4 storm brought the dazzling lights southward. It may be the case again, as another G4 (Severe) storm is expected today and into tomorrow.
According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, a fast coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the Sun on the evening of October 8, and is likely to arrive at Earth on October 10. The CME is estimated to be traveling at speeds of 1200 to 1300km/s, and has the potential to reach G4 upon arrival and throughout its passage.
A coronal mass ejection is an eruption of solar material and magnetic fields. Once they arrive at Earth, a geomagnetic storm is possible. The Space Weather Prediction Center says storms of this magnitude (G4) are very rare. Potential effects from the storm include detrimental impacts to some critical infrastructure technology.
The Space Center has already notified the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the North American power grid and satellite operators to prepare for disruptions. This could be especially dangerous for those who are part of the relief efforts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, according to Shawn Dahl, service coordinator for the Space Weather Prediction Center. Dahl added that the storm as 25% chance of reaching a G5 level.
NOAA officials recommend using the center’s aurora dashboard to find out whether someone is in an area that can expect to see the aurora lights later this evening. The aurora dashboard is updated on a consistent basis, and can indicate where an aurora may appear within minutes of the information being made available.
Dahl pointed out, “We are in the midst of solar maximum right now, we just don’t know if we reached the peak yet.” He added, “That would be decided later and could be either sometime this year or even early next year. Bottom line is, we’re still in for a ride with the solar activity through this year, as well as the next year and even into early 2026.”