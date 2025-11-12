CATEGORIES
home News

Update: Hyundai Clarifies Security Incident Involving SSNs & Driver Licenses

by Paul LillyWednesday, November 12, 2025, 09:56 AM EDT
Grill of a Hyundai car.
Update 11/13/25
Hyundai reached out to clarify that the 2.7 million figure floating around refers to the total number of connected vehicles in North America, not the actual number of affected individuals potentially impacted by the incident.

“Approximately 2,000 individuals, primarily current and former Hyundai AutoEver America and Hyundai Motor America employment-related individuals, may have had employment-related data affected by the incident as opposed to general customer and/or connected vehicle data. Out of an abundance of caution, only those who may have been impacted would have received direct notifications that were mailed on or about October 30, 2025,” Hyundai told HotHardware in an emailed statement.

Hyundai also said it has taken proactive steps to address the incident. Our original coverage is below.

Original story
Hyundai is sending out letters to potentially millions of drivers affected by a newly disclosed data breach that happened earlier this year. According to the letter, a “cyber incident” at Hyundai AutoEver America (HAEA), an IT solutions provider for the automotive industry, resulted in unauthorized access to systems starting on February 22 and spanning through March 2.

HAEA, which manages IT operations and things like remote car features for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis in North America, became aware of the infiltration on March 1, but is only now disclosing the data breach. In the letter, HAEA says it immediately launched an investigation with the aid of external cybersecurity experts to determine the scope of the cyber attack. The letter also states that HAEA took immediate steps to cut off access to hackers.

"The nature and scope of the incident required us to spend significant time and resources to analyze the available data and forensic information to complete our investigation. We continue to invest in additional security enhancements designed to mitigate future risk," HAEA states.

Hyundai steering wheel.

A sample letter (PDF) that is publicly available to view doesn't state exactly how many drivers are affected or what type of information was exposed, outside of names. Revealing details after that part are replaced with a "Data Elements" tag, as it's a template of the final letter that is being sent to affected drivers.

According to Forbes, the breach, which spanned multiple states, potentially affects up to 2.7 million vehicles across North America (presumably including ones sold on Amazon, of all places), with social security numbers and driver license data being part of the security incident. It's a massive breach if the actual number is anywhere close to that figure, especially given the type of data that was exposed.

As a mea culpa, HAEA is offering affected drivers optional enrollment into a credit monitoring service provided by Epiq Privacy Solutions at no cost for two years.
Tags:  security, data breach, hyundai
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment