You'll Soon Be Able To Buy Used And CPO Cars On Amazon





We knew the day was coming: this week Amazon announced a significant expansion of its online automotive platform, Amazon Autos, to include used and certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles. The e-commerce giant, which previously sold only new models, is now opening its digital showroom to a wider array of non-Hyundai cars from partner Hyundai dealerships











The new expansion, which is initially launching with participating dealerships in the Los Angeles area, allows customers to browse, finance, and purchase a used or CPO vehicle entirely online. As with Amazon's current online car-buying spiel, the used-car process is designed to be equally seamless and transparent with all fees and a comprehensive vehicle history report included upfront. The goal is to eliminate the traditional hassles of car buying, such as price haggling (which can be a good thing, granted) and hours spent on paperwork at a dealership.



Fan Jin, Global Head of Amazon Autos, highlighted: "By including certified pre-owned and used vehicles, we're meeting dealer demand for broader online reach while offering customers a wider selection of high-quality vehicles to fit their budget and unique lifestyle needs." Jin added how "this move continues our commitment to support local dealerships, now connecting dealers with more prospective customers online across new, certified pre-owned, and used vehicle categories."







