You'll Soon Be Able To Buy Used And CPO Cars On Amazon
The new expansion, which is initially launching with participating dealerships in the Los Angeles area, allows customers to browse, finance, and purchase a used or CPO vehicle entirely online. As with Amazon's current online car-buying spiel, the used-car process is designed to be equally seamless and transparent with all fees and a comprehensive vehicle history report included upfront. The goal is to eliminate the traditional hassles of car buying, such as price haggling (which can be a good thing, granted) and hours spent on paperwork at a dealership.
Fan Jin, Global Head of Amazon Autos, highlighted: "By including certified pre-owned and used vehicles, we're meeting dealer demand for broader online reach while offering customers a wider selection of high-quality vehicles to fit their budget and unique lifestyle needs." Jin added how "this move continues our commitment to support local dealerships, now connecting dealers with more prospective customers online across new, certified pre-owned, and used vehicle categories."
The new platform builds on the success of Amazon's debut partnership with Hyundai, which launched in late 2024. While the initial program was limited to new Hyundai models, the company has confirmed that participating dealers can now list non-Hyundai inventory. The process culminates in the buyer scheduling a pickup time at the dealership after all transactions and paperwork are completed online.
To boost consumer confidence in this buying model, Amazon is including a decent safety net. All used and CPO vehicles sold through the platform come with a 3-day/300-mile return policy and a minimum 30-day/1,000-mile limited warranty. Furthermore, the platform offers integrated services for trade-ins with an independent third party providing valuations that can be applied directly to the purchase price.
While the service is currently a pilot program in LA, Amazon has plans to expand to more U.S. cities in the coming months. The company believes that as consumers become more comfortable making large-ticket purchases online, the timing could be right to position Amazon as a bigger player in the car sales business.