This Massive CPU Air Cooler Has Its Own Display That's As Big As The iPhone 15
The aesthetic of gaming PCs has been remarkably consistent over the years—transparent side panels, glowing lights, and increasingly pretty components to take advantage of it. Your gaming PC can be even more ostentatious, though. All you need is a heatsink with an LCD on it, like the Lamptron ST060. This newly announced CPU cooler 6-inch 1080p display that can show you system stats (or anything else) at a glance.
You're going to need a case with good clearance to fit the Lamptron ST060 (currently $304 on Amazon). The image above, which has a copyright infringing Ironman graphic, drives home the ridiculous size of the 6-inch display. It takes up a lot of space on the enormous heatsink, which measures 5.04 x 6.02 x 6.61 inches. There's only 36mm of clearance below the heatsink, so those with big RAM heatsinks need not apply.
The Lamptron ST060 is a dual tower, dual fan design like most other high-end air coolers, with maximum heat dissipation of 240 watts. If it lives up to that claim, the ST060 should be able to keep even the most powerful 2024 CPUs cool, unless you start to tinker with overclocking, in which case an all-in-one liquid might be a better bet. And it just so happens there's an option if you want a big screen on such a cooler—the Hyte THICC Q60 not only offers a large smartphone-like display, it even looks like a smartphone.
The Lamptron ST060 is currently listed on Amazon, which has the cooler for $304 - $314 US, though stock appears limited. Regardless, the price is right up there with premium water coolers. Although, most of those don't have gigantic LCD screens on them. The Lamptron ST060 is compatible with Intel Sockets LGA 1366, 1200, 115X, 1700, and 2011. On the AMD side, it's compatible with the AM4 and AM5 sockets.