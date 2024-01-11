CATEGORIES
home News

Hyte Unveils Over-Engineered THICC Q60 AIO Liquid Cooler, Vows To Destroy The Competition

by Ryan WhitwamThursday, January 11, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
HYTE Thicc Q60
In years past, PC builders who wanted a water cooling system to keep their parts frosty had to deal with assembling parts, clamping tubes, filling reservoirs, and praying that nothing leaked. Today, you can sidestep that process by picking up one of the many all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers on the market. Hyte has made a name with PC cases and accessories, but it has unveiled its first AIO cooler at CES 2024 and dubbed it the THICC Q60. Hyte says this over-engineered cooler is poised to "destroy" the competition.

The THICC Q60 is undeniably flashy, with a huge LCD screen mounted over top of the CPU heatsink and plenty of RGB. And just to be clear, we're not calling it "over-engineered" as some sort of dig—this is the way Hyte itself describes the new AIO liquid cooler. Although, when you're talking about high-end PC gear, is there really any such thing? (Yes. -ed)

The THICC Q60 takes its name from its unusually thick radiator. While most AIO radiators are around 30mm or less, Hyte is using a 52mm-thick radiator. The increased surface area means you get more cooling capacity without as much length. This is a 240mm radiator that Hyte claims can best any 360mm on the market. However, the Q60 is so beefy it might not fit cleanly in some PC cases. Hyte's own Y60 and Y70 cases have plenty of internal volume, though. 


Most of the snazziness is restricted to the CPU block. There is a large LCD display suspended over top of the heatsink, sporting an array of 42 RGB LEDs on the back side. This allows it to illuminate your case with diffuse lighting while the LCD points outward to show PC stats or an image of your choosing. This is not the only AIO to feature an LCD, but it's by far the largest. The display is 5 inches diagonal, with a 1280 x 720 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, so it looks like a little smartphone tucked inside your case. Users will control the cooler with Hyte's Nexus software.

The Hyte THICC Q60 will launch at some point during the first quarter of the year, and supports both Intel (LGA 1700, 1200, 115X) and AMD (AM5, AM4) sockets. Hyte plans to charge $299.99 for the THICC Q60. That makes it one of the more expensive AIO kits you can buy, but Hyte is no stranger to expensive PC hardware. 

Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
Tags:  liquid-cooling, hyte, ces2024
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment