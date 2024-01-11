Hyte Unveils Over-Engineered THICC Q60 AIO Liquid Cooler, Vows To Destroy The Competition
In years past, PC builders who wanted a water cooling system to keep their parts frosty had to deal with assembling parts, clamping tubes, filling reservoirs, and praying that nothing leaked. Today, you can sidestep that process by picking up one of the many all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers on the market. Hyte has made a name with PC cases and accessories, but it has unveiled its first AIO cooler at CES 2024 and dubbed it the THICC Q60. Hyte says this over-engineered cooler is poised to "destroy" the competition.
The THICC Q60 is undeniably flashy, with a huge LCD screen mounted over top of the CPU heatsink and plenty of RGB. And just to be clear, we're not calling it "over-engineered" as some sort of dig—this is the way Hyte itself describes the new AIO liquid cooler. Although, when you're talking about high-end PC gear, is there really any such thing? (Yes. -ed)
The THICC Q60 takes its name from its unusually thick radiator. While most AIO radiators are around 30mm or less, Hyte is using a 52mm-thick radiator. The increased surface area means you get more cooling capacity without as much length. This is a 240mm radiator that Hyte claims can best any 360mm on the market. However, the Q60 is so beefy it might not fit cleanly in some PC cases. Hyte's own Y60 and Y70 cases have plenty of internal volume, though.
The Hyte THICC Q60 will launch at some point during the first quarter of the year, and supports both Intel (LGA 1700, 1200, 115X) and AMD (AM5, AM4) sockets. Hyte plans to charge $299.99 for the THICC Q60. That makes it one of the more expensive AIO kits you can buy, but Hyte is no stranger to expensive PC hardware.