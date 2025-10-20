Massive AWS Outage Brings The Internet To Its Knees, Here's The Latest Status Update





The disruption began shortly after midnight ET in AWS's US-EAST-1 region—Amazon's largest data hub in Northern Virginia. Within minutes, the effects rippled out worldwide, bringing down services from gaming and social media to e-commerce and finance.





Brownie points to you if you're already guessing that the main cause of the blackout is DNS-related. Specifically, AWS engineers traced the issue to a DNS/gateway path failure affecting the DynamoDB core database service. And since the US-EAST-1 region powers a significant chunk of the internet, a failure there quickly cascaded into a global problem.





Small sample of service affected by AWS outage (Credit: Down Detector)

