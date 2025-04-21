Mario Kart World Looks Simply Fantastic On Nintendo Switch 2
Mario Kart World is set to become one of the most beautiful renditions of the popular franchise, with both eye-candy and performance to back it up. The Nintendo Switch 2 has NVIDIA's DLSS support to help achieve smoother, higher frame rates. It can also do up to 120 fps, together with HDR support. These capabilities help make the games on it appear and perform much more PC-like (despite being a lower-powered handled, compared to today's PCs), and thus better overall.
While Nintendo rarely focuses on hardware specs to push its consoles, it's always a positive when its systems can perform to new standards. We're bound to see the Switch 2 have an extremely long shelf life, much like its predecessor. With consoles such as Sony's Playstation 5 Pro leading the pack for pure graphics performance, Nintendo is likely to focus on the game play experience as its primary motivator.
The innovative Joy Con controllers, coupled with the hybrid nature of being a portable console, make the Switch 2 unique. Handheld devices such as Valve's Steam Deck have boomed in popularity with PC gamers, primarily due to its optimized performance in a small package. The Switch 2 should be a master at this mantra, as Nintendo has had plenty of practice with unorthodox approaches to its consoles previously.
The beautiful open world of Mario Kart World looks very appealing, and we're just as excited as everyone else to get our hands on it.