Mario Kart World Looks Simply Fantastic On Nintendo Switch 2

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, April 21, 2025, 11:14 AM EDT
mario kart world
There is nothing quite as exciting as a new console release, especially when it comes from Nintendo. While the original Nintendo Switch released over 8 years ago, the new Nintendo Switch 2 is starting to take form with more footage of game play. One of the most anticipated parts of a new console is the games linkeup, and here we have a great look at the new Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World is set to become one of the most beautiful renditions of the popular franchise, with both eye-candy and performance to back it up. The Nintendo Switch 2 has NVIDIA's DLSS support to help achieve smoother, higher frame rates. It can also do up to 120 fps, together with HDR support. These capabilities help make the games on it appear and perform much more PC-like (despite being a lower-powered handled, compared to today's PCs), and thus better overall.


Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will be live on April 24th at 12:00 a.m. EST, with its release coming on June 5th. There has been some controversy over the handheld's starting $449.99 price ($499.99 for the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, which is actually cheaper than buying the console and game separately), being a significant bump up from the original Switch. In the current market and tariff laden environment, it is one of many pieces of technology that unfortunately will see higher pricing overall. Gamers also did not particularly like that Mario Kart World and some other titles being priced at $80, which seems like a new floor for the top-tier games going forward on the Switch 2. 

While Nintendo rarely focuses on hardware specs to push its consoles, it's always a positive when its systems can perform to new standards. We're bound to see the Switch 2 have an extremely long shelf life, much like its predecessor. With consoles such as Sony's Playstation 5 Pro leading the pack for pure graphics performance, Nintendo is likely to focus on the game play experience as its primary motivator. 

The innovative Joy Con controllers, coupled with the hybrid nature of being a portable console, make the Switch 2 unique. Handheld devices such as Valve's Steam Deck have boomed in popularity with PC gamers, primarily due to its optimized performance in a small package. The Switch 2 should be a master at this mantra, as Nintendo has had plenty of practice with unorthodox approaches to its consoles previously. 

The beautiful open world of Mario Kart World looks very appealing, and we're just as excited as everyone else to get our hands on it.
