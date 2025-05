Mario Kart World Devs Answer Your Burning Questions Like, Does Mario Really Eat Mushrooms?

The Nintendo Switch 2 has had its preorders virtually sell out overnight, making launch day a bit murky for gamers wanting to procure the console on day 1. Judging from the demand so far, the Switch 2 should sell very well. Compared to the original Switch, it brings some fairly significant improvements to the platform. Performance is on the top of the list, with higher frame rates such as 120 fps being on the menu. A higher resolution when docked to a TV, like 4K, is also something new for the Switch.While the handheld itself does not have the OLED screen of its predecessor, initial reports suggest it's still a good and bright display. The Joy-Con controllers also have a more practical magnetic connection interface to the console, along with some neat features such as the ability to be used as a mouse.Mario Kart World is a fitting title to be the main star for the Switch 2 release. It will be packed in with the $499 console bundle, or buyers can opt for the standalone Switch 2 for $449. Otherwise, $80 is the street price for this game, so it makes sense to opt for the bundle if you were planning to buy Mario Kart World. Judging by the attention to detail, such as Mario indeed eating his mushrooms, we may yet be pleasantly surprised by yet another great title in the series.