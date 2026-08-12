This 830 HP Marsien GT Is A Porsche 911 Turbo S Reborn As A Modern 959

Marsien GT - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa





Marsien GT, rear - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa



Beneath the rear deck, power comes courtesy of a custom twin-turbocharged RUF-tuned 3.7-liter flat-six that outputs 830 horsepower and 687 lb-ft of torque, routing power through an eight-speed PDK transmission and an upgraded all-wheel-drive system. When equipped with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the GT can jet from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds, and then topping out at 205 mph. For drivers who consider 830 hp too pedestrian (or want to up the collectability quotient of their car), a further upgrade package raising output beyond 900 horsepower is currently in development. Vocal duties are handled by a custom quad-tip Akrapovič titanium exhaust system.





Wow, those louvres - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa



The GT scraps the hydraulic height-adjusting suspension of the off-road version in favor of a road-tuned double-wishbone front and multi-link rear setup built alongside KW Automotive. Sitting 3.9 inches off the pavement, it incorporates a handy front-axle lift to safely navigate speed bumps and driveway angles.





Interior of the Marsien GT - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa



Production of the Marsien GT will be strictly capped at just 30 units worldwide. Combined with the 40 original off-road variants already produced, this brings total Marsien program production to exactly 70 cars, a figure that honors what would have been the 70th birthday of Marc Philipp’s father, late tuning legend Uwe Gemballa.





One of our favorite views - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa

