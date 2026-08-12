This 830 HP Marsien GT Is A Porsche 911 Turbo S Reborn As A Modern 959
by
Aaron Leong
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Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 12:26 PM EDT
Boutique specialist Marc Philipp Gemballa has returned with the drool-worthy Marsien GT, a road-focused grand touring tribute to the Porsche 959 made for just a few and with the usual hefty price tag. Taking the fundamental design of the original off-road Marsien supercar, the Marsien GT swaps rally capability for enhanced high-speed touring and everyday road dynamics.
Beneath its bespoke full carbon-fiber bodywork lies a Porsche 992 Turbo S donor car, but very little of the stock vehicle remains. Instead, the conversion features an aggressively sculpted silhouette complete with a massive active hooped rear wing, active aerodynamics including pneumatic front fender louvers, and an interior equipped with a Carrera GT-inspired center console.
Beneath the rear deck, power comes courtesy of a custom twin-turbocharged RUF-tuned 3.7-liter flat-six that outputs 830 horsepower and 687 lb-ft of torque, routing power through an eight-speed PDK transmission and an upgraded all-wheel-drive system. When equipped with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the GT can jet from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds, and then topping out at 205 mph. For drivers who consider 830 hp too pedestrian (or want to up the collectability quotient of their car), a further upgrade package raising output beyond 900 horsepower is currently in development. Vocal duties are handled by a custom quad-tip Akrapovič titanium exhaust system.
The GT scraps the hydraulic height-adjusting suspension of the off-road version in favor of a road-tuned double-wishbone front and multi-link rear setup built alongside KW Automotive. Sitting 3.9 inches off the pavement, it incorporates a handy front-axle lift to safely navigate speed bumps and driveway angles.
Production of the Marsien GT will be strictly capped at just 30 units worldwide. Combined with the 40 original off-road variants already produced, this brings total Marsien program production to exactly 70 cars, a figure that honors what would have been the 70th birthday of Marc Philipp’s father, late tuning legend Uwe Gemballa.
The vehicle makes its public debut during Monterey Car Week at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Be prepared to pay up for this beauty, of course: the Marsien GT transformation starts at approximately $888,000, excluding local taxes, options, and the required $230,000+ Porsche 992 Turbo S donor car. Deliveries for the grand tourer are slated to begin in late 2027. And yes, we'd like ours in Anniversary Liquid Champagne Gold, please.