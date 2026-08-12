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This 830 HP Marsien GT Is A Porsche 911 Turbo S Reborn As A Modern 959

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 12, 2026, 12:26 PM EDT
Marsien GT
Marsien GT - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa

Boutique specialist Marc Philipp Gemballa has returned with the drool-worthy Marsien GT, a road-focused grand touring tribute to the Porsche 959 made for just a few and with the usual hefty price tag. Taking the fundamental design of the original off-road Marsien supercar, the Marsien GT swaps rally capability for enhanced high-speed touring and everyday road dynamics.

Beneath its bespoke full carbon-fiber bodywork lies a Porsche 992 Turbo S donor car, but very little of the stock vehicle remains. Instead, the conversion features an aggressively sculpted silhouette complete with a massive active hooped rear wing, active aerodynamics including pneumatic front fender louvers, and an interior equipped with a Carrera GT-inspired center console.

Marsien GT, rear
Marsien GT, rear - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa

Beneath the rear deck, power comes courtesy of a custom twin-turbocharged RUF-tuned 3.7-liter flat-six that outputs 830 horsepower and 687 lb-ft of torque, routing power through an eight-speed PDK transmission and an upgraded all-wheel-drive system. When equipped with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the GT can jet from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds, and then topping out at 205 mph. For drivers who consider 830 hp too pedestrian (or want to up the collectability quotient of their car), a further upgrade package raising output beyond 900 horsepower is currently in development. Vocal duties are handled by a custom quad-tip Akrapovič titanium exhaust system.

Marsien GT front fender
Wow, those louvres - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa

The GT scraps the hydraulic height-adjusting suspension of the off-road version in favor of a road-tuned double-wishbone front and multi-link rear setup built alongside KW Automotive. Sitting 3.9 inches off the pavement, it incorporates a handy front-axle lift to safely navigate speed bumps and driveway angles.

Marsien GT interior
Interior of the Marsien GT - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa

Production of the Marsien GT will be strictly capped at just 30 units worldwide. Combined with the 40 original off-road variants already produced, this brings total Marsien program production to exactly 70 cars, a figure that honors what would have been the 70th birthday of Marc Philipp’s father, late tuning legend Uwe Gemballa.

Marsien GT top view
One of our favorite views - Image: Marc Philipp Gemballa

The vehicle makes its public debut during Monterey Car Week at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Be prepared to pay up for this beauty, of course: the Marsien GT transformation starts at approximately $888,000, excluding local taxes, options, and the required $230,000+ Porsche 992 Turbo S donor car. Deliveries for the grand tourer are slated to begin in late 2027. And yes, we'd like ours in Anniversary Liquid Champagne Gold, please.
Tags:  Cars, porsche, 911-turbo-s
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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