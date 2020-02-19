CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, February 19, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) Leaks: Gorgeous 600+ HP German Rocket Sled With 8-Speed PDK

911 turbo s 992 5
Porsche allegedly teased its upcoming 911 GT3 (992) in a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year, and it now looks as though the monstrous 2021 911 Turbo S has been leaked ahead of its expected debut at the Geneva Auto Show. Like the GT3, the Turbo is also based on the new 992 chassis that first went on sale in the United States last year.

If you’ve seen one 911, you’ve seen them all. That mantra extends to the 2021 Turbo S, which takes the relatively sedate looks of the base car and adds a more aggressive front bumper and wider rear fenders with intakes for the engine (which hangs over the rear axle). We can also see an active spoiler that sits above the engine cover in the rear. Overall, the look is very similar to the Carrera S with the Sport Design Package, albeit with a lot more power at the driver’s disposal.

911 turbo s 992 6

The base Carrera puts out 380 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged flat-6, while the Carrera S bumps that figure to 444 horsepower. The 991 chassis Turbo S put out around 580 horsepower; its successor is expected to break beyond the 600-horsepower barrier while sending power to all four wheels.

911 turbo s 992 4

There’s also one other big change compared to the previous Turbo S: the new 992 chassis version is said to feature a new 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission. The previous 991 cars and the current 992 Carrera and Carrera S use an older 7-speed PDK transmission. The extra gear should help keep the twin-turbocharged engine in its “sweet spot” while delivering lighting quick shifts – faster than any human could pull off – while improving fuel economy. However, that last point isn’t something that is likely to be a priority for anyone that can afford the asking price of a 911 Turbo S.

At the end of the day, expect the 911 Turbo S to rocket from a standstill to 60 mph in well under 3 seconds and reach a top speed of over 200. Pricing isn’t known at this time, but if you have to ask… 



Tags:  porsche, porsche 911, porsche 911 turbo s
Via:  porscheexclusivemanufaktur via Instagram
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms