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Eccentrica V12 Roadster Reimagines Lamborghini Diablo With 550 HP Open Air Thrills

by Aaron LeongTuesday, August 11, 2026, 11:47 AM EDT
Eccentrica V12 in blue front
Eccentrica V12 Roadster in blue - Image: Eccentrica

Italian boutique restomodder Eccentrica has pulled the covers off the Eccentrica V12 Roadster, an open-top reinterpretation of the 1990s Lamborghini Diablo. Set for its official public debut on August 14 at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, this ultra-exclusive supercar definitely checks plenty of nostalgia boxes.

Eccentrica V12 Roadster side
Eccentrica V12 Roadster, side - Image: Eccentrica

Beneath the bodywork, the Roadster is far more than merely a donor Diablo with the roof removed and some tacked on bits and bobs. Engineering development was led by technical director Maurizio Reggiani, the former Lamborghini CTO who directed development for models like the Murciélago, Gallardo, and Aventador, working alongside Milanese design firm Borromeo De Silva. To regain structural rigidity lost from hacking off the roof, Eccentrica reinforced the original steel chassis with carbon fiber.

The team also ran aerodynamic studies to manage cabin airflow, widened the front and rear tracks, and revised the suspension geometry with semi-active dampers, modern Brembo brakes, and lighter wheels to reduce unsprung weight. Overall, each build incorporates more than 3,500 custom-designed components.

Rear of Eccentrica V12 Roadster
Check out that behind - Image: Eccentrica

Let's talk about the engine: it's a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V12 songstress. Unburdened by turbos or hybrid this-that, the retuned V12 generates 550 horses at 7,000 rpm and 443 lb-feet (601 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a gated six-speed manual transmission featuring three driver-selectable modes. Weighing in at approximately 3,395 pounds (1,540 kg), the V12 Roadster takes on the 0 to 62 mph dash in 3.8 seconds and maxes out at 208 mph (335 km/h).

Eccentrica V12 Roadster interior
A blend of modern and nostalgia - Image: Eccentrica

Visually, the Roadster thankfully maintains the Diablo's recognizable wedged shape while introducing contemporary elements such as LED lighting arrays, restyled aerodynamic splitters, a reshaped rear wing, and tighter panel gaps than the OG could ever wish for. The cabin merges 90s analog style with modern craftsmanship, featuring Connolly leather upholstery, Alcantara microfiber, anodized trim, and exposed carbon-fiber accents. Customers can tailor their vehicle through three primary design themes (Sport, Eccentric, or Heritage).

Production is strictly limited to 19 units worldwide (matching the run for the coupe version), with each vehicle custom-configured for its buyer. While official pricing for the Roadster has not been disclosed, the hardtop carried a starting price of €1.2 million (approximately $1.3 million), excluding the cost of a donor Lamborghini Diablo that average around $395,000 today.
Tags:  Cars, Automobiles, Lamborghini, lamborghini diablo
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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