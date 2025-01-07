Maingear's Stunning New Liquid-Cooled Apex Gaming PCs Will Make Your Jaw Drop
I got a chance to see these personally at the Maingear headquarters, with an in-depth review of the APEX Force coming soon. The APEX Force draws inspiration from the Epic Force first introduced way back in 2013, featuring liquid cooling in its massive enclosure. The APEX Force draws from that and improves upon it, with a some of the cleanest tubing runs and design.
With an almost minimalistic interior, the system neatly houses some of the best hardware available today. It also has the MG-RC connector for rear motherboard connections, helping to minimize visible cables. The star of the APEX Force show is certainly in its boutique-window like display of its meticulously crafted interior, with both acrylic and metal hard tubing options available.
With the impressive Phanteks NV9 tower, will offer both Z890 and X870E chipsets from both AMD and Intel. NVIDIA's Jensen Huang mentioned in his keynote that owners of the GeForce RTX 4090 likely have it liquid cooled in their impressive rigs, and the APEX Force would be the epitome of that idea. Fast DDR5 T-Force Extreme RAM will be available with 8,000MHz speeds, along with up to 8TB of NVME storage.
Up to a 1,600W PSU will also be offered, for GPUs such as the 575W TDP NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 to have plenty of headroom.
You really do have to see these in person to get the full effect, but the designs are both stunning and very high quality. Maingear has even designed mouse mats to accompany the designs on its APEX Rush, featuring the same color schemes and theme.
Performance with liquid cooled components will likely be some of the best available, since thermals will be kept in check easily with such hardware. Even the upcoming GeForce RTX 5090's 575W TDP should be easily tamed with the liquid cooled machines. Each system can be further customized to the buyers liking, and with designs such as these, the results should be quite the show.
We will have a full review of the Maingear APEX Force coming up, with benchmarks and observations on this new creation.