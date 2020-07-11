Apple Warns That MacBook Webcam Covers Could Damage Displays, Wait What?





For many people around the world, a common way to protect their privacy and prevent anyone from watching them when they're not aware is to cover the camera lens on their notebook or desktop. People cover lenses of their webcams with all sorts of materials, including tape and other coverings. However, Apple has warned users not to close their MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro with certain types of camera covers installed.

Apple reminds users that it designed Mac computers to protect their privacy with an indicator light tell users when the camera is on. If the Mac is closed with a camera cover installed, there is a chance that the display could be damaged because the clearance between the screen and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances. Apple says that covering the camera can also impact some of the notebook features.





For instance, if the camera is covered, the ambient light sensor could be blocked and prevent features like automatic brightness and True Tone from working. Apple also allows users to choose which apps can use the camera in the System Preferences menu. Essentially Apple is saying if the camera light is glowing green, it's active, and if it's not, the camera is inactive.

Apple says if the Mac is being used in a work environment that requires a camera cover at all times, there are some rules users should follow to prevent damage. Users should be sure that the camera cover is not thicker than the average piece of printer paper at 0.1mm. Any thicker camera cover should be removed before the laptop is closed. Apple also warns against using camera covers that will leave behind adhesive residue. It sounds as if the majority of adhesive covers designed for computers will be usable with the MacBook. Owners who bring in a notebook in with screen problems and have the camera covered could face issues with warranty coverage for repairs.

The biggest news in the MacBook realm in recent months has been the confirmation that Apple is moving to in-house designed ARM CPUs.